Winter sports preview: Holy Family basketball

MANCHESTER, NH – Less than a year removed from a run to the state semifinals, the Holy Family boys basketball team is back with aspirations to level up this season and postseason.

Boys Basketball

Head Coach:

Keith Lacasse (3rd season)

Top Returning Players:

Yves Mugiraneza, Senior (Captain)

Jack Vicinanzo, Senior (Captain)

Sean Sullivan, Senior

Gabe Lacasse, Junior

Patrick Gillis, Junior

Joe DePuydt, Junior

Jeremiah Guerrero, Sophomore

Promising Newcomers:

Shawn Peterson, Senior

Enzo Yonkeu, Freshman

Last Season:

14-4 regular season record

2-1 in the postseason (lost in state semifinals)

Expectations for this Season:

“Its going to be a good year for us, I think,” said Lacasse. “We graduated two seniors, but I think with everyone that’s returning we have a stronger team than last year or the year before. I asked the players each individually and to a person they are all saying they want to go all the way this year. They’re not satisfied with a final four finish.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge so far is battling health,” said Lacasse. “We’ve had so many guys out sick that I have not had a practice yet with all my guys in the gym at the same time, so I’d say just getting everyone in the gym and healthy is probably our biggest challenge, but hopefully we will get past it before our season really gets up and running.”

Greatest Strength:

“Even more so than the last couple seasons, these guys are truly brothers with one another,” said Lacasse. “They’re tight to the point that they can be harsh critics with each other in practice and nobody leaves with hurt feelings. Everyone knows they’re trying to make each other better, so they all leave as friends looking forward.”

Next 3 Games: