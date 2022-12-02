Winter sports preview: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s a week after Thanksgiving, but student athletes at Derryfield School are still hungry, not for turkey and gravy, but for competition this winter season.
Several teams, in fact, are ready to begin feasting on opponents in the next week, including the boys basketball team which looks to stuff a few shoots beginning tonight when they travel to Wilton-Lyndeborough for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Here’s a glimpse at the season ahead for the Cougars:
Boys Basketball
Head Coach:
Ed Meade (4th season)
Top Returning Athletes:
John McDevitt, Senior (Captain)
Ethan Flanagan, Senior (Captain)
Jack Krasnof
Alex Comire
Zach Martin
Nick Ferrari
Promising Newcomer:
Alex Drake
Last Season:
13-5 record
Lost in first round of D-IV playoffs
Expectations for this Season:
“We should be a very competitive team this season,” said Meade. “We have some good athletes who have some experience.”
Biggest Challenge:
We don’t have a lot of size, so we may struggle against bigger teams,” said Meade.
Next 3 Games:
Tonight, 7 p.m. – Away at Wilton-Lyndeborough
Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Epping
Thursday Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Portsmouth Christian
Girls Basketball
Head Coach:
Courtney Cheetham (3rd season)
Top Returning Athletes:
Ava Plage, Senior (Captain)
Sarah Naje, Senior (Captain)
Jackie Connors, Junior
Promising Newcomers:
Ashley Hardner, Junior
Christine Nadeau, Junior
Elyse Ngenda, Freshman
Tia Ferdinando, Freshman
Katie McCormick, Freshman
Last Season:
19-3 record (including playoffs)
Finished runner-up in Division IV to Concord Christian Academy
Expectations for this Season:
“Remain competitive in every game, while also continuing to get better every game,” said Cheetham.
Biggest Challenge:
“We are making the jump from D-IV to D-II, in which the competition every night will be well balanced, so we have to make sure we are prepared and ready for each game,” said Cheetham.
Next 3 Games:
Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. – Away at Hollis Brookline
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Manchester West
Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Kennett
About this Author
Ryan O'Connor
As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.
