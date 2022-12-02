Winter sports preview: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s a week after Thanksgiving, but student athletes at Derryfield School are still hungry, not for turkey and gravy, but for competition this winter season.

Several teams, in fact, are ready to begin feasting on opponents in the next week, including the boys basketball team which looks to stuff a few shoots beginning tonight when they travel to Wilton-Lyndeborough for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Here’s a glimpse at the season ahead for the Cougars:

Boys Basketball Head Coach: Ed Meade (4th season) Top Returning Athletes: John McDevitt, Senior (Captain)

Ethan Flanagan, Senior (Captain)

Jack Krasnof

Alex Comire

Zach Martin

Nick Ferrari Promising Newcomer: Alex Drake Last Season: 13-5 record

Lost in first round of D-IV playoffs Expectations for this Season: “We should be a very competitive team this season,” said Meade. “We have some good athletes who have some experience.” Biggest Challenge: We don’t have a lot of size, so we may struggle against bigger teams,” said Meade. Next 3 Games: Tonight, 7 p.m. – Away at Wilton-Lyndeborough

Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Epping

Thursday Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Portsmouth Christian

Girls Basketball