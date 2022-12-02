Winter sports preview: Derryfield School

Friday, December 2, 2022 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s a week after Thanksgiving, but student athletes at Derryfield School are still hungry, not for turkey and gravy, but for competition this winter season.

Several teams, in fact, are ready to begin feasting on opponents in the next week, including the boys basketball team which looks to stuff a few shoots beginning tonight when they travel to Wilton-Lyndeborough for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Here’s a glimpse at the season ahead for the Cougars:

Boys Basketball

Now a senior, captain John McDevitt looks to lead the Cougars deep into the D-IV tournement this season.

Head Coach:

Ed Meade (4th season)

Top Returning Athletes:

  • John McDevitt, Senior (Captain)
  • Ethan Flanagan, Senior (Captain)
  • Jack Krasnof
  • Alex Comire
  • Zach Martin
  • Nick Ferrari

Promising Newcomer:

  • Alex Drake

Last Season:

  • 13-5 record
  • Lost in first round of D-IV playoffs

Expectations for this Season:

“We should be a very competitive team this season,” said Meade. “We have some good athletes who have some experience.”

Biggest Challenge:

We don’t have a lot of size, so we may struggle against bigger teams,” said Meade.

Next 3 Games:

  • Tonight, 7 p.m. – Away at Wilton-Lyndeborough
  • Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Epping
  • Thursday Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Portsmouth Christian

Girls Basketball

Sarah Naje
Senior Sarah Naje, shown competing against Newmarket late last season, captains the Derryfield girls basketball team this campaign.

Head Coach:

Courtney Cheetham (3rd season)

Top Returning Athletes:

  • Ava Plage, Senior (Captain)
  • Sarah Naje, Senior (Captain)
  • Jackie Connors, Junior

Promising Newcomers:

  • Ashley Hardner, Junior
  • Christine Nadeau, Junior
  • Elyse Ngenda, Freshman
  • Tia Ferdinando, Freshman
  • Katie McCormick, Freshman

Last Season:

  • 19-3 record (including playoffs)
  • Finished runner-up in Division IV to Concord Christian Academy

Expectations for this Season:

“Remain competitive in every game, while also continuing to get better every game,” said Cheetham.

Biggest Challenge:

“We are making the jump from D-IV to D-II, in which the competition every night will be well balanced, so we have to make sure we are prepared and ready for each game,” said Cheetham.

Next 3 Games:

  • Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. – Away at Hollis Brookline
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Manchester West
  • Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Kennett

