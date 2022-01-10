Wind chill means danger zone: Where to warm up or find shelter from the cold

1269 Cafe will be open for coffee, lunch and as an overnight warming station. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service, Grey, ME, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory that includes the City of Manchester. This advisory remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday,  January 11, 2022, with wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Please tune in to your local news station, radio station, or go to https://www.weather.gov/gyx for the latest weather information. 

The Fire Prevention Division encourages residents who are using an emergency heat source to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away, turn portable heaters off when you leave the room, or go to bed, to plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet not an extension cord,  and to use portable space heaters with an automatic shut-off. Additionally, ensure that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms have been tested and are working. 

Wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing.  

The Manchester Fire Department is conducting fatality prevention outreach in all city encampments during daytime hours. 

Emergency Shelter is located at Families in Transition at 199 Manchester Street, check-in is at  7 p.m. and check-out at 7 a.m. 

Warming Centers open for any individual needing respite from the cold are as follows:

Name Hours Services Provided Address
1269 Café 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Coffee & Lunch 456 Union St.
1269 Café in partnership  with HOPE for Recovery8 p.m.-7 a.m. Overnight Warming  Station
Manchester City Library Monday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Tues.-Thur.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday: Closed

405 Pine St.
Manchester City Library – West BranchM-F: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. 

Sat. & Sun.: closed

76 N. Main St.

