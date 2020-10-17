Win a Mini Cooper: Girls Inc. holding STRONG SMART & BOLD car raffle

MANCHESTER, NH – While much of the Girls Inc. world has been turned upside down, they have been busy making new plans including Smart Café remote learning centers and other modifications allowing them to provide direction, care and comfort to the girls they serve across New Hampshire.

Here’s something else new:

They have decided to substitute an exciting, new fundraiser in place of their annual fall brunch. It’s the Girls Inc. NH STRONG SMART & BOLD Car Raffle. They will be giving away a smart-looking 2021 Chili Red MINI Cooper (or $20,000) as the grand prize, along with a second prize Honda Super Cub and the latest Series 6 Apple Watch for third prize.

We hope you consider buying a ticket or two to help Girls Inc. raise much-needed funds at this unusual time. Tickets will go fast as they are only selling 1,000 of them between now and November 30. Chances of winning are strong! Visit https://bit.ly/GINHCARRAFFLE to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $100, and winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. at Bedford Mini.

Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is a non-profit organization for girls ages 5 to 18 that inspires all girls to be strong (through healthy living), smart (through education), and bold (through independence). It provides more than 2,000 girls in New Hampshire with life-changing experiences and solutions to the unique challenges girls face. The Girls Inc. experience consists of people, an environment, and programming that empower girls to reach their full potential.