Win $5K in Animal Rescue League of NH cash raffle and bid on For Paws silent auction items

BEDFORD, NH – Two great fundraising events with one great cause: The love of animals in need.

Raffle

Imagine answering your phone on March 31 and hearing “You’ve just won $5,000 in the Animal Rescue League of NH’s Cash Raffle” instead of “I’ve been trying to reach you regarding your car warranty.” Well, now is your chance to make this happen!

Through March 31 (or until 200 tickets are sold) the Animal Rescue League of NH (ARLNH) is selling raffle tickets online for $100 each. You have a 1-in-200 chance of winning $5,000! The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning! Proceeds to benefit animals in need at the ARLNH! More details and ticket purchase link here.

Silent Auction

Get your virtual paddles ready and let the bidding begin! For many years the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) held a traditional auction gala as one of its major fundraising events of the year. In 2021, we are excited to revisit and reinvent this tradition with Bidding For Paws an online silent auction for the animals. Online bidding will open on April 4 and there will be an ending ceremony via a Facebook live broadcast on April 11 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the ARLNH and National Pets Day. Click here to register for free today.

Have a new, exciting trip, experience, certificate or item that you would like to donate? https://one.bidpal.net/rescueleague/donate-item

There are also sponsorship opportunities available at https://one.bidpal.net/rescueleague/custom/custom1

Bid early and often on exciting trips and sought-after items to support our mission to help pets and the people who care for them. https://one.bidpal.net/rescueleague/welcome

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps more than 2,000 pets and the people who care for them each year. The ARLNH also offers community outreach programs, including a pet food pantry, low cost spay/neuter clinics and Safe Haven temporary housing.