Williams powers Trinity over Central

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A dominant start spearheaded by junior Royce Williams proved too much for Manchester Central to overcome as they fell at Trinity on Friday night, 61-49.

Central’s only score in the first quarter came off a three from Mike Dupre as the Little Green missed their first eight field-goal attempts. Trinity took 17 points before Dupre’s score, 10 of which came from Williams, a former guard for Central.

Williams finished the first half with more points (17) than all of Central combined (12), as the hosts opened up an 18-point lead at the break.

Trinity’s lead grew to 19 points by the end of the third, enough to withstand a 23-15 fourth quarter that went in Central’s favor.

Williams led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Trinity junior Ryan Stultz, who had 19. Andrew Houghton led the way for Central with nine points.

Following next week’s pause for Christmas tournaments, Central next heads to Dover and Trinity will host Windham. Both games are set for Friday, Jan. 3, with Central tipping off at 6:30 p.m. and Trinity starting at 7 p.m.

In the girls’ game, Central defeated Trinity, 49-31. Central’s Bree Peitroniro-Hamilton and Trinity’s Niyandeng Tour led all scorers with 10 points each.