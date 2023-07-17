Will Stewart files for mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Now two candidates have filed to become Manchester’s next mayor.

Will Stewart officially put his name into race on Monday, following the filing of Jay Ruais last week.

Stewart was joined by a crowd of supporters at the filing, lining the hallways in front of the City Clerk’s office.

“(I’m) feeling great, I’m feeling pumped. It’s humbling to see so many of my friends and neighbors here to join me when I file to run for Mayor of Manchester,” he said. “It’s really heartwarming and affirming, and it feels like there’s a wind at my back.”

In addition to Stewart and Ruais, sitting Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh and June Trisiciani has announced their intentions to file for the mayoral race later this week. Stewart, a three-term Alderman with professional experience stretching back almost two decades in the Manchester area, feels his resume stacks up well to the other candidates.

“No one has a lock on the mayor’s office, I think it’s going to be up to all of us to work as hard as we can to meet as many people as we can to talk about our vision for Manchester and ultimately the voters will decide,” he said. “I feel very positive and upbeat about my prospects. I’m someone who has gotten results for twenty years in this city.”

In addition to the supporters, Stewart was joined by Erin George-Kelly, Nicole Leapley and and Liz O’Neil. George-Kelly filed for re-election as Ward 12 Alderman while Leapley filed to run for Ward 11 Alderman and O’Neil filed to replace Leapley as Ward 11 Board of School Committee member in addition to all three offering their support to Stewart.

“I feel like (Stewart) has been so good at reaching out to folks who maybe haven’t always been included in or feel as though they don’t necessarily have a voice in city government,” said Leapley. “(Stewart) is a really good listener and I feel really excited thinking about the future of Manchester being around likewise folks who share that passion for our city.”

George-Kelly said she was excited to listen to the needs her constituents for another term as did Leapley, who said she hopes to focus on strengthening the community through Parks and Recreation programs.

O’Neil, a teacher at Concord High School, is a graduate of Manchester Central High School, moving back to the city a few years ago.

“I believe that Manchester is a young and vibrant community and I just want to help as many young people as possible,” said O’Neil. “I’m looking forward to learning from (Leapley) and continuing all of her good work.”