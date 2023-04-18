Will Stewart announces Doug Marino as campaign manager 

MANCHESTER, NH — Fresh off launching his campaign for Mayor of Manchester, Alderman and nonprofit CEO Will Stewart announced today that he has hired veteran New Hampshire political strategist Doug Marino as Campaign Manager.

“I’m delighted to bring Doug Marino in to lead this campaign team,” Stewart said. “The key to winning this campaign is going to be working hard, engaging with voters all across the city, and communicating clearly our vision for the future of Manchester. Doug’s shown time and again the willingness to do the work necessary to win. His character, his work ethic, and his depth and breadth of hands-on campaign experience throughout the state of New Hampshire make him an ideal fit for this position, and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Marino brings a variety of New Hampshire political experience to the campaign. He’s served as Field Director for State Senator Martha Fuller Clark, Deputy Political Director for Representative Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign, legislative aide to State Senators Jon Morgan and Tom Sherman, and Advocacy and Engagement Director for 603 Forward, where he engaged with young activists and recruited more than 200 young professionals to serve as volunteer advocates for the organization’s issue advocacy and electoral programs. Most recently, he served as Regional Political Director for Senator Maggie Hassan’s successful 2022 re-election campaign.

“I’m honored to be joining Will’s team,” Marino said. “Manchester is a special city with great people and a rich culture. The people of Manchester deserve a Mayor who will keep the city moving forward — somebody who will address the city’s pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness. Will Stewart will be that Mayor. I’m honored to be joining his team and I’m excited to get to work.”

Among Marino’s first tasks will be supporting the neighborhood listening sessions Stewart will hold in all 12 of the city’s wards, where he will both listen and learn from each neighborhood’s experts — the people who live there — and share more about his vision for how Manchester can tackle its most pressing issues and more fully realize its potential.

To learn more about Stewart’s campaign and find ways to get involved visit electwillstewart.com.