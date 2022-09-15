Will Robertson crushes two homers in New Hampshire win

Manchester, N.H. – Four home runs, including two from right fielder Will Robertson, carried the Fisher Cats to a second straight victory over Harrisburg on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire (25-40, 56-78) pulled away late for a 6-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals, 21-43, 51-82).

Robertson crushed solo homers in his first two at bats, becoming the fourth Fisher Cats to hit multiple long balls in a game this season. He finished 3-for-4 and kept New Hampshire in the game early.

The first dinger in the second inning put New Hampshire up, 1-0. The Senators responded with a three-run top of the third, and Robertson’s second blast in the fourth brought the Fisher Cats within one, 3-2.

Addison Barger brought the score even with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. He has a .911 OPS and nine homers in 43 games at Double-A this season.

Tied, 3-3, at the seventh inning stretch, Luis De Los Santos had the game’s decisive swing. With one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, De Los Santos swung at the first pitch from Harrisburg reliever Andrew Lee and took it deep over the right field fence. The homer was New Hampshire’s fourth in the game and put them up, 6-3.

De Los Santos finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. He has 26 multi-hit games this season, more than any other player on this year’s team.

The Senators added a run with Yosver Zulueta on the mound, but it wouldn’t matter. The Fisher Cats held on for the win.

Starter Alejandro Melean worked 5.0 innings with three earned runs, all of which came in the third inning. He did not walk a batter. Jake Elliot (W, 5-0) threw 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and Jimmy Burnette picked up his second Double-A save with three strikeouts in the ninth.