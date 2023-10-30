Why I’ll vote for Bryce Kaw-uh for Ward 1 Alderman

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX



Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

On November 7th, I look forward to casting my vote for Bryce Kaw-uh as our next Ward 1 Alderman.

For the past four years, Bryce has served on the Planning Board and is currently seated as Chair. This experience is not to be taken lightly. As Chair of the Planning Board, Bryce exhibits strong leadership skills and has proven that he can work with a diverse group of people to gain consensus and come to a conclusion that is best for all involved. He also works across multiple city departments to understand the complexity of any challenge he is faced with.

Bryce continues to fight to make our city better and has worked to help create our Master Plan, supported an ordinance change to make it easier to build Accessory Dwelling Units, and recently presented a proposal to revisit our citywide Master Bicycle Plan to ensure we are addressing our current and future transportation needs. Bryce continues to be involved in the rewrite of our Zoning Ordinances and is not afraid to bring his voice to Concord to address our challenges with housing.

Indeed, Bryce was not born and raised in Manchester; however, as a transplant myself, my requirement for a strong Alderman is someone who will not only serve the residents of Ward 1; but who will also look at the bigger picture when making decisions for our community.

