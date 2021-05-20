Who will rescue the children? State cuts put NH kids in peril

O P I N I O N

In the history of the world there have been some very bad ideas: Screen doors on submarines. New Coke. Eliminating nearly 22 child protective social worker positions at the NH Division for Children, Youth and Families. While the first idea is a joke and the second idea a marketing failure, the third idea is a true-life proposal in this year’s state budget. It’s more than just a bad idea; it’s an unconscionable one.

How could New Hampshire consider eliminating CPSW positions just as we have finally come near to rebuilding the child protection system after it was devasted from cuts in the 2009-2011 state budget? Those cuts led to children being unprotected in our state, caseloads of some 90 cases per CPSW, and the death of scores of NH’s children. In its 4-part series “Fatal Flaws,” the Concord Monitor’s April 19, 2017 feature story was of some of the 25 children who were killed within a 10 year period while their families were involved with DCYF. Under the headline were pictures of 11 children and the words “Those who died.” Have we learned nothing?

Many of NH’s children need protection from abuse and neglect. And that protection will only be possible with a professional DCYF workforce that is well-staffed and not overwhelmed with more than 20 cases per worker. Cutting 22 CPSWs out of the DCYF workforce puts that objective out of reach. The state has done much over the past three years to protect NH’s most vulnerable children, but this one act is like putting the reforms in reverse with one foot applied squarely on the gas pedal.

In fact, of all times, this is not the time to cut back. Last month’s DCYF report shows a higher volume of calls reporting abuse and neglect than before the pandemic started. We are at the beginning of a new crisis, not at the end.

It is not humanly possible to protect children when you devastate the workforce in this way. It defies logic. It’s inhumane. And, it will yield bad outcomes. History will repeat itself as the fate of children who are sexually assaulted, neglected without food and shelter, left in drug dens, or physically battered—broken and bleeding, will once again be left to chance.

And, the national news media will once again take notice of New Hampshire’s great failure.

As a state, we PROMISED that this would never happen again. We promised our children that we would protect them. These cuts break that promise and New Hampshire’s children will suffer for it. In essence, the state will steal from children what it owes them, and children will pay the price.

