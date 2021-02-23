Who wants to take art lessons? Art House Studios now open in Manchester

I had an idea. I have an idea.

I’d like to get the word out. If you will, please follow me.

As we further adapt to the conditions, I can see the potential to make something new. Again. So, let us begin.

I’ve been living in Manchester for some time. It’s a small city. Considering the circumstances, we’ve been functioning on a decent level, working with face masks and social distancing. So far, we’re existing.

I’ve taken on the challenge to learn some things I didn’t know, in efforts to actualize an idea. It’s been a good struggle.

I managed to secure a good spot in a nice location, dropped some change, dealt with the bank and the state, built a website (ongoing), worked the lights, constructed easels and tables, placed some plants, effigies and stones, and I’m gathering materials to make a space, a place to develop technical skills and creative thinking.

I’ve been teaching art classes at the undergraduate and graduate level for 20 years and have a master’s degree in fine art and Interdisciplinary art with a focus on drawing, painting and conceptual art. I’m qualified. I wear a black belt.

So, I’ve opened an art school for the study of drawing and painting.

All safety protocols to maintain the health and well-being of the creative community are followed.

I’m inviting you to see what I’ve been working on. Those who live in the Manchester area and know someone who might want to take art classes, please send them my way.

I’m keeping the class size limited to six students, so there’s plenty of personal space to work.

When you have a chance, please check out the website for availability and share this post and link. Contact me with any questions. I appreciate your attention.

arthousestudios.org