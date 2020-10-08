White House: 24 states in coronavirus ‘Red Zone’; NH ranks near bottom of ‘danger’ list

Thursday, October 8, 2020 Liz Essley Whyte

A medical professional performs a COVID-19 test
Free testing is available in Manchester, NH, on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the city Health Department. Photo/Bill Robidoux, screen capture

Twenty-four states are in the “red zone” for new coronavirus cases, according to documents the White House Coronavirus Task Force distributes to governors every week but does not publish. States in the middle of the country — North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Montana and Utah — topped the list.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire – along with Maine and Vermont – are at the very bottom of the list, meaning they are doing the best right now in terms of lowest rate of new cases based on the most recent data. New Hampshire ranked 49 out of 51 states and the District of Columbia.

The Center for Public Integrity obtained the weekly reports, the existence of which it first revealed in July. The Trump administration has been withholding them from the public. In July, 18 states were in the red zone, with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The task force in its most recent reports emphasized the need for masks and testing. “Masks must be worn indoors in all public settings and group gathering sizes should be limited,” the task force told red-zone Kansas, where most counties have opted out of a statewide mask mandate.

The Oct. 4 reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force included a ranking of states based on their rates of new cases. States with more than 100 new cases last week per 100,000 residents were in the red zone. (Screenshot of report)

The Oct. 4 report to Idaho appears to be the first time the task force has explicitly recommended closing schools: “Recommend change to online K-12 classes in counties and metro areas with elevated test positivity and incidence among school-age children and increasing hospital utilization,” the White House advised, noting that outbreaks in 10 Idaho counties may be related to school openings. The Trump administration championed opening schools this summer, and the task force reports previously generally avoided the topic of K-12 education.

But the task force didn’t recommend the steps it advised for red zone states earlier in the pandemic, such as closing bars and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. The Democrat-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis last month criticized the task force for watering down its recommendations over time.

Only one state, Vermont, was in the green zone for cases in the most recent report, with just six new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.

The White House earlier told Public Integrity that it was not releasing the reports because the pandemic response should be state-led and federally supported. “The United States will not be shut down again,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in August.

Since then, Public Integrity has contacted officials in all 50 states weekly to obtain the reports. Governors and health officials in 13 states — Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia — have refused to share any so far or have not responded to repeated inquiries to multiple officials. The White House has said that states are free to share the reports if they want to do so.

The 24 states in the red zone are:

  1. North Dakota
  2. South Dakota
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Montana
  5. Utah
  6. Iowa
  7. Nebraska
  8. Idaho
  9. Arkansas
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Missouri
  12. Kansas
  13. Wyoming
  14. Tennessee
  15. Minnesota
  16. Kentucky
  17. Alabama
  18. Mississippi
  19. Alaska
  20. Nevada
  21. Illinois
  22.  Indiana
  23. Texas
  24. South Carolina

The 17 states in the orange zone are:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Delaware
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Georgia
  5. Louisiana
  6. West Virginia
  7. Florida
  8. New Mexico
  9. Colorado
  10. Ohio
  11. Michigan
  12. Maryland
  13. Virginia
  14. Massachusetts
  15. California
  16. Pennsylvania
  17. New Jersey

    The 9 states in the yellow zone are:

  18. Hawaii
  19. Connecticut
  20. Washington
  21. Arizona
  22. Oregon
  23. New York
  24. Washington, D.C.
  25. New Hampshire
  26. Maine
  27. Vermont

Note: This story has been updated to reflect information contained in the Oct. 4 Idaho report.

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society. Learn more at publicintegrity.org