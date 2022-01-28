Where to park, what to do in an emergency, who can help: City issues update on impending nor’easter

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service, Grey, ME, has placed Manchester under a winter storm warning, effective from 7 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, through 6 a.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022. Expect heavy snow with accumulations of 7-13 inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be possible, with the heaviest period of snow and winds around noon on Saturday through the evening. Near blizzard conditions are expected. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. For the most up-to-date forecast information visit www.weather.gov/gray.

Director of Public Works Kevin A. Sheppard asks that individuals stay off the roadways during the storm and “don’t crowd the plow.” This will allow DPW operators to clear streets to the curb-line, which keeps streets open and safe for emergency vehicles. Please make sure vehicles are not parked on city streets during plowing operations, especially overnight.

A Snow Emergency will be in place Saturday night, January 29, 2022, and possibly Sunday night, January 30, 2022, for final storm cleanup. Vehicles parked on streets during a declared Snow Emergency can be towed. Snow Emergency parking is available at:

Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine Street between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles parked outside of these times will be subject to parking fees of $0.75 per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.

Pearl Street Parking Lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets, is available between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.

Behind West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street is also available between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

For the most up to date information on Snow Emergencies please visit www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Highway/Snow/Snow-Emergencies

Chief of Police Allen D. Aldenberg reminds all vehicle operators that “Jessica’s Law” requires drivers to remove all snow or ice from their vehicles prior to traveling on New Hampshire roads. Please take the extra time necessary to completely clean off your vehicle before driving. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, blanket, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Chief Andre R. Parent would like to remind residents, if you must be outside to dress in multiple loose-fitting layers of warm clothing, to wear a hat and gloves. When shoveling snow, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Only move small amounts of snow with each pass. Bend with your knees to lift snow and use your legs, not your back. If you experience any symptoms of a heart attack, stop shoveling and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Take time to clear furnace and dryer vents and intakes. Blocked vents allow carbon monoxide to build up in your home. Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled. Ensure that your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms have been tested and are working. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, exit the building and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Manchester Fire Department, Fire Prevention Division encourages residents who are using an emergency heat source, to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away, turn portable heaters off when you leave the room, or go to bed, to plug portable heaters directly into an outlet not an extension cord, and to use portable heaters with an automatic shut-off. Seconds count in a fire emergency, if possible help clear neighborhood hydrants.

Public Health Director, Anna J. Thomas would like to remind residents that it is important to have personal preparedness kits ready, to include shelf-stable food and water, a family communications plan, to keep cell phones charged in case of power outages or other emergencies, and to check on your elderly neighbors. Know the signs of frostbit and hypothermia. For more information on emergency preparedness and winter safety visit www.ready.gov.

The Manchester Fire Department is conducting fatality prevention outreach in all city encampments during daytime hours.

Emergency Shelter is located at Families in Transition at 199 Manchester Street, check-in is from 6 – 7 pm. Individuals who secure a bed the night before have access to the facility and day programming for the 24-hours following check-in. Additionally, Families in Transition offers some ready-to-eat offerings for Manchester residents at the Food Pantry at 176 Lake Avenue.

Information regarding Warming Centers open for any individual needing respite from the cold may be found at: https://www.manchesternh.gov/Government/Homelessness-Initiatives.