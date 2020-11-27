Where to Park (and where not to): Odd/Even Overnight Winter Parking begins Dec. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Department of Public Works would like to advise all operators and owners of motor vehicles that the odd/even overnight winter parking ban will go into effect December 1, 2020 at 1 a.m. and will remain in effect until April 15, 2021.

As of December 1, 2020, parking will only be permitted on the odd-numbered side of a street on odd-numbered calendar months and only on the even-numbered side of a street on even-numbered calendar months beginning at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. This means that you should park your car on the even side of the street during the month of December. If parking is presently allowed on only one side of the street during the day, parking will be permitted on that side of the street every night. There is no overnight parking permitted on the circular portions of dead-end cul-de-sacs.

December: Even

January: Odd

February: Even

March: Odd

April: Even

Snow Emergency Parking

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, vehicles must be removed from the City streets to facilitate snow removal operations and allow emergency vehicle access. Snow Emergencies are typically in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Earlier start times and later end times may be set during unusually heavy storms as determined by the Public Works Director.

The City now offers three locations available for free parking during snow emergencies.

Victory Parking Garage*

Located on the corner of Amherst & Chestnut

Snow Emergency use from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. only

Pearl Street Parking Lot*

Located off Orange St between Elm & Chestnut

Snow Emergency use from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. only

*Subject to parking fees of $.75 per hour outside Snow Emergency times. This fee must be paid at any meter in the garage between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm. Unauthorized vehicles outside of these times are also subject to parking violations.

Behind West Wide Arena**

Located at 2 Electric Street

Snow Emergency use from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. only

**All vehicles must be removed from this lot before 8:00 am or will be subject to towing and impoundment.

NOTIFICATIONS – During snow emergencies, snow emergency beacons flash at various traffic intersections throughout the City. Snow emergencies are also announced on local news and radio stations but feel free to call the Department of Public Works at 603-624-6444. You can be notified of Snow Emergencies by signing up at www.manchesternh.gov/snow for automatic email or text notifications.

TOWING – Any vehicle parked in violation of a Snow Emergency Declaration is subject to towing and impoundment. The City’s impound lot is located in the Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and pay $110 (cash only) within 24 hours. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional storage fees.