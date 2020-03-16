Where to buy toilet paper in the Queen City (as of March 16)

Toilet paper supplies are running low across the country, with some folks in Oregon going as far as to call 911. The situation is the same here in Manchester, here is the update as Monday afternoon according to grocery store staff across the city. If we left any local stores out or you have any other Manchester COVID-19 crisis questions, please let us know on our Facebook page.

Bremer Street Food Mart (218 Bremer St.) – none, no ETA.

Bunny’s Suprette (75 Webster St.) – Could not be reached.

Gossellin’s Suprette (706 Somerville St.) – None, last two orders did not come in.

Hannaford (201 John Devine Dr.) – None, shipments have been falling behind, however there are small amounts coming in every night.

Hannaford (859 Hanover St.) – None, a load is expected tonight and should be stocked by early morning.

Himalayas General Store (359 Elm St.) – Normally not in stock.

Market Basket (460 Elm St.) None, unsure on next shipment.

Market Caribbean (302 Lake Ave.) – None, ETA Friday

Mr. Market (297 Spruce St.) – Paper towels only, but shipment expected soon.

Namaste Nepal (215 Lake St.) – None, no ETA

Nickles Market (1536 Candia Rd.) None, possible shipment tomorrow.

Price Rite (365 Lincoln St.) – None, unsure on next shipment.

Saigon Asian Market (476 Union St.) – Some in stock as of 3:45 p.m.

Siberia Food Market (100 S. Willow St.) – Cashier only spoke Russian, seemed to imply there was no toilet paper.

Two Guys Food Market (414 Union St.) – Single rolls only. More expected soon.

Walmart (725 Gold St.) – None, no ETA