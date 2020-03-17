Where to buy toilet paper in the Queen City…and beyond (as of March 17)

Manchester Ink Link checked around town to see who had toilet paper on the afternoon of March 17, 2020. Here’s what we found. Please note that these listings are subject to change, with many store employees indicating that toilet paper has been available in the greater Manchester area on mornings after deliveries.
Manchester
- A Market (125 Loring St.) – no, unsure
- Aldi (1111 S. Willow St.) – unsure when more shipments are coming in
- Bakolas Market (110 Spruce St.) – they normally don’t sell it
- Bremer Street Food Mart (218 Bremer St.) – none
- Bunny’s Suprette (75 Webster St.) – none, possibly tomorrow
- CVS (788 S. Willow St.) – no
- Family Dollar (403 Second St.) – no
- Family Dollar (325 Lincoln St.) – no, Monday – sold out yesterday in two hours
- Gossellin’s Suprette (706 Somerville St.) – yes
- Hannaford (140 Bicentennial Dr.) – no
- Hannaford (859 Hanover St.) – no, possible shipment Friday
- Hannaford (201 John Devine Dr.) – no, unsure when they’re getting any
- Himalayas General Store (359 Elm St.) – they normally don’t sell it
- Home Depot (129 March Ave.) – no, no eta
- Jon O’s Market (600 Front St.) – no
- Market Basket (460 Elm St.) – no, were supposed to get shipment Monday
- Market Caribbean (302 Lake Ave.) – yes
- Mercy of God African Market (91 Maple St) – no
- Namaste Nepal (215 Lake St.) – limited supply
- Nickles Market (1536 Candia Rd.) – no
- Price Rite (365 Lincoln St.) – no
- Rite Aid (53 Hooksett Rd.) – no, deliveries usually Thursdays
- Saigon Asian Market (476 Union St.) – limited supply
- Seven Days Market (177 Wilson St.) – no, possibly shipment tomorrow
- Siberia Food Market (100 S. Willow St. #1) – no
- Staples (1525 S. Willow St.) – no,Monday
- Walmart (725 Gold St.) – no
Bedford
- Market Basket (539 Donald St.) – no, Friday morning
- Whole Foods Market (121 S. River Rd.) – no, possibly morning
Hooksett
- Market Basket (30 Market Dr) – no, it sold out this morning
- Shaw’s (1328 Hooksett Rd.) – no, possibly Friday morning
Goffstown
- Family Dollar (690 S. Mast Rd.) – no, possibly Saturday