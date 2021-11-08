Where can kids get COVID-19 vaccines in Manchester? We’ve got the links

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re looking to schedule a COVID-19 first vaccine or booster shot for yourself, or a first shot for your child age 5 or older, you can go to vaccines.gov to find a location with open appointments. You can also call 1-800-232-0233 or text your ZIP code to 438829 (GETVAX).
Side effects of the pediatric vaccine are generally mild and may include:
- Pain, redness or swelling at the injection site
- General fatigue
- Headaches
- Muscle aches
- Fevers and chills
Booster Shots
Eligible people can receive boosters beginning after the following time frames:
- At least 6 months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines
- At least 2 months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Pfizer’s vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for all people 16 years of age and older. Moderna has applied for full FDA approval for its vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson has indicated it will do so with its one-dose version when it is eligible.
If you are 17 and under:
Only the Pfizer vaccine has emergency use authorization for people 5 to 11 years old and 12 to 15 years old, while the vaccine already has full approval for people 16 and 17 years old.
State officials said a parent or guardian must accompany anyone 17 or younger at the time of the vaccination.
Teenagers who don’t have a driver’s license or non-driver’s state ID must bring a birth certificate or passport that confirms their age. Parents or guardians must also bring an ID or other documentation to prove their residency.
If you are 18 and older:
As for people 18 and older, they can receive the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.