Where can kids get COVID-19 vaccines in Manchester? We’ve got the links

Pfizer’s vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for all people 16 years of age and older. Moderna has applied for full FDA approval for its vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson has indicated it will do so with its one-dose version when it is eligible.

If you are 17 and under:

Only the Pfizer vaccine has emergency use authorization for people 5 to 11 years old and 12 to 15 years old, while the vaccine already has full approval for people 16 and 17 years old.

State officials said a parent or guardian must accompany anyone 17 or younger at the time of the vaccination.

Teenagers who don’t have a driver’s license or non-driver’s state ID must bring a birth certificate or passport that confirms their age. Parents or guardians must also bring an ID or other documentation to prove their residency.

If you are 18 and older:

As for people 18 and older, they can receive the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.