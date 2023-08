MANCHESTER, NH – We caught up with Doug Bews and Robin Simard a while back during one of their regular dance nights at Shaskeen Pub. Click the play button above to find out why Doug calls is a “roomful of happiness” and why they love the social outlet of dancing.

If you’d like to join, stop by The Shaskeen, 909 Elm St., this Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. for an open dance – no partners needed, just bring your happy feet!