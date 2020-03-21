What’s open (and what’s not) at over 80 Manchester restaurants

Under Governor Sununu’s Executive Order #2, all on-site dining in the state of New Hampshire is prohibited until April 6. However, many of Manchester’s restaurants are adapting to meet the times. Manchester Ink Link reached out to dozens of these restaurants to see if they’re open or closed, how customers can get their food, if they’ve modified their hours or menus, and any other pertinent information we could dig up.

We’ll aim to get an even more detailed list out next week, please note that this information was accurate as of the time it was obtained.

Special thanks to research assistant Ali Beaton for her assistance in making this list possible.

815 Cocktails & Provisions (815 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101; 815nh.com; (603) 782-8086) – Closed, gift cards for employee recovery fund available at website.

Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill (34 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103; n/a; (603) 622-3644) – Takeout and delivery, full menu, 11:30 a.m. to approximately 8 p.m.

(1050 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH 03104; shortysmex.com; (603) 625-1730) – Closed until further notice Starbucks (1111 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103; starbucks.com; (603) 641-4839) – Delivery and takeout, full menu, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like us to add your restaurant to the list, email andrewsylvia@gmail.com with information, subject line: “Restaurant news”