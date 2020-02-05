What’s new with Parks & Rec: Basketball, Winterfest and calling all lifeguards

The Parks & Rec Feb. newsletter is full of information!

BUDGET SEASON

Planning for Fiscal Year 2021 is in full swing. Parks, Recreation & Cemetery personnel have been busy developing an operating budget, formulating Community Improvement Program (CIP) recommendations, and identifying equipment needs for the Motorized Equipment Replacement (MER) program. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider proposals and finalize budgets over the next few months. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

SATURDAY BASKETBALL

There are 6 weeks left of Saturday Basketball at Beech Street School. There is still plenty of time to get your shots up! To register come down to Beech Street School on Saturday during your child’s time slot. Email ebukowski@manchesternh.gov > for more information.

7-8 years old – 9-10:30 a.m.

9-10 years old – 10:30 a.m. to noon

11-12 years old -1-2:30 p.m.

13-17 years old – 2-4:30 p.m.

LIFEGUARDS WANTED

Lifeguards are in short supply so if you are at least 16 years of age and are interested in working at any of the City aquatic facilities, now is the time to start planning to become certified as a lifeguard. Lifeguard courses are regularly offered by Swim NH at the SNHU pool in Hooksett. Please contact us for more information about employment at Manchester city pools. Email jhorvath@manchesternh.gov.

WINTERFEST 2020

Winterfest 2020 is coming up February 22-March 1. Hosted by the Office of Youth Services, activities are offered during February School Vacation that are open to families and children all over Manchester. In partnership with OYS, Manchester Parks & Recreation will be offering the following:

Public Ice Skating at JFK Coliseum

Stick and Puck at West Side Arena

Open Gym at Beech Street School

3v3 Tournament at Beech Street School

Children’s Stage Adventures Drama Program

Public Skating sessions at the JFK Coliseum between Beech and Maple Streets during vacation week (Feb. 22-March 1) are 2- 4 p.m.. Admission is just $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students. Skate rentals are $5. Before and after vacation week, public skating sessions at JFK are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings (9:30 -11:30 a.m.), Saturday afternoons (2-4 p.m.) and evenings (8-10 p.m.) and Sunday (2-4 p.m.) Check the schedule on the city website to confirm specific days and times.

Stick and Puck times at the West Side Arena are weekdays 9-11 a.m. You must be 16 years old to attend without a parent or guardian. Admission is just $7. Goalies enjoy free admission. No skate rentals are available.

Open Gym Basketball shooting and open gym will be held at Beech Street gym on Tuesday, February 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in preparation for the 3v3 tournament. Sign up when you arrive at Open Gym and register for the tournament as well.

3v3 Basketball Tourney The tournament will be held at Beech Street School on Wednesday and Thursday, February 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please sign up during Open Gym on Tuesday.

Children’s Stage Adventures – We are full! 50 children signed up for our February Vacation Drama Program at McLaughlin Middle School! Last year’s participants really enjoyed the story of the “Fisherman and His Wife.” This year the children ages 6-16 will be performing the” Prince and the Pauper “on Friday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and at 5 p.m. All are invited to attend for free, thanks to a generous donation from the Manchester Rotary for this program. We are still searching for a host family for the two actors/educators who will be facilitating “The Prince and the Pauper.” If you are willing to house them for the week, please let us know. For more information on any of the Winterfest programs, please email ebukowski@manchesternh.gov.

BRUSH CLEARING

The Parks and Cemetery crews work outside year-round. The warmer weather we are experiencing this winter has made it easier and allowed more time for our staff to clear brush from around fences as seen in the picture at Piscataquog River Park. Vegetation grows up and into chain link fence which is difficult and time consuming to remove. The more proactive we can be now, the better off we will be when spring comes.

RAIL TRAIL

The Rockingham Rail Trail project is expected to be put out to bid shortly. Construction will hopefully begin in the spring for this trail which extends from Mammoth Road to Lake Shore. We are excited for the possibilities!