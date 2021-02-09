What’s New with City Parks & Rec? Winter skating, Kindness Heart Hunt, Nordic ski trails and more

Below is the Manchester Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries Email Newsletter for Winter 2021.

Lately, everyone is focusing on staying healthy in every aspect, including heart, mind and soul. Getting outdoors is a great remedy for whatever ails you. Check out the opportunities for some great outdoor fun coming up in Manchester parks!

EMBRACE THE WINTER!

Parks & Rec is pleased to be expanding our winter offerings for safe and exhilarating outdoor fun.

Following the big snowstorm in mid-December, dozens of Nordic skiers enjoyed our groomed x-country trails at the Derryfield golf course. Here’s how they are looking as of Feb. 8.

Hundreds of people have also enjoyed sledding down the course’s 18th fairway (just off the north parking lot).

Recently, chilly and mostly dry weather has allowed us to open Dorrs Pond for ice skating al fresco.

And outdoor detective games like “Who Stole the Reindeer Bells?” and “I Spy a Snowflake” have been big hits with the kids. Look for more activities like this throughout the winter.

Winter photography? Forest meditation? Organized trail walks? Snowman-building contest? They’re all on tap this winter.

Come join us!

Mark Gomez

Chief of Parks, Recreation and Cemeteries

ESCAPE COVID… RECREATE OUTDOORS!

On December 19 we hosted a sledding party at the Derryfield Country Club. It was a beautiful day and the hill was full of thrill-seekers. The sled run was so great, each of us with Parks took a run down the hill! We enjoyed serving hot chocolate and snacks to all. The children loved the treats and the adults appreciated the hot drink at the slope. We hope to do this again if time and weather permit.

When it snows, keep an eye on our Facebook page for announcements about grooming the cross country skiing trails at Derryfield Country Club. Pictured here is the trail created after the snow arrived in December.

ICE, ICE BABY!

The weather has cooperated and we have opened Dorrs Pond in Livingston Park for ice skating! Temperatures are expected to stay low enough to allow for an extended period of skating. Parks & Rec crews check the ice depths daily, and improve the surface when they can.

Although the weather was frigid, the skating was terrific on Sunday, January 24 for our first skating party. We served hot chocolate and snacks in the warming hut to those who took a break from braving the cold. The warming hut continues to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required and additional COVID-19 restrictions are posted on the door.

BIKE FIX-IT STATIONS

On December 18, Queen City Bicycle Collective, Mayor Joyce Craig and some young bicyclists cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the first public bike repair station in Manchester.

The station is part of an ongoing initiative to support cycling in Manchester. Each station has an air pump and tools for bicyclists to perform minor bike repairs on the go.

Abby Easterly of QC Bike spear-headed the effort which was funded by a grant from the Granite State Wheelers. Parks and Rec staff will be installing more Fix-it stations in the coming year.

CLEM LEMIRE TOURNAMENT

We are looking forward to the 2021 Clem Lemire Hockey Tournament. The tournament has two divisions: grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.

Practices and games start in March. Online registration opens next week. For information, email parks@manchesternh.gov.

PUBLIC SKATE

Public Skate is continuing at the JFK Coliseum with the following schedule:

Weekends: Saturdays and Sundays 2-4 p.m.

Weekdays: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-11:30 a.m.

February Vacation Week Feb 22-26, Monday-Friday 2-4 p.m.)

Face masks are required everywhere in the building, including the time skaters are on the ice. We have limited capacity for each session because of COVID -19.

Upon arrival at JFK, all participants must sign in at the kiosk and take their temperature. Save time by pre-registering before arrival by going online to jfk.icovidscreen.com. Check-in as a Visitor, complete the questions and receive your QR code for fast check-in at the kiosk.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children under 18. Skate rentals are $5.

Stick and Puck continues at the West Side Arena on weekdays from 9-11 a.m. Admission is $7.

REINDEER BELLS, I SPY A SNOWFLAKE AND OTHER REC GAMES

Have you checked out our Facebook page recently? We’ve got games for you! In October we started with Clue in Derryfield Park. Then, before Christmas, someone stole Santa’s reindeer bells at Oak Park! We needed help from the Manchester community and they came through. Many families helped us catch SCROOGE and return the bells to the nine reindeer.

In January, I Spy a Snowflake appeared on the Piscataquog Rail Trail. Eleven snowflakes were hidden along the trail for everyone to find. Thank you to all of the families who participated.

Next: Starting February 1- Kindness Heart Hunt.

Explore one of Manchester’s hidden gems, Pine Island Park. Ten hearts will be hidden around and along the walking loop. The hearts will have inspirational quotes and random acts of kindness on them. Find the hearts and spread kindness throughout your day. The hearts were hidden on February 1 and they will be up until February 18. Check out the Manchester NH Parks & Rec Facebook page for more info.

FOREST BATHING-MEDITATION IN NATURE

Immerse yourself in nature mindfully using your senses to derive a whole range of benefits for your physical, mental, emotional, and social health.

Register at manchesternh.recdesk.com Questions? Email parks@manchesternh.gov.

HIGH SCHOOL TUBING AT MCINTYRE

We are working on a tubing event at McIntyre Ski Area for high school students in February. Watch our Facebook page for an upcoming announcement.

REVITALIZING AN ICONIC SPACE

The JFK Coliseum opened in 1963 and was named for the 35th President of the United States. Dizzying numbers of hockey players and figure skaters have graced the ice surface since the 1960s. Many more have used the locker rooms, grandstands and bathrooms.

In 2007, major improvements were made to the refrigeration system at the JFK which improved the ice quality. Other upgrades included improvements to the dehumidification system and replacement of gas-fired heaters servicing some of the rooms in the building.

In 2016, the size of two of the locker rooms was expanded so teams would have more space to get ready for games.

One of the most noticeable changes at the iconic ice arena was made this winter, however. The entire arena has received a fresh coat of paint. The walls of mismatched and outdated colors have been replaced by classic white. The space is brighter and has a more modern feel. We appreciate the efforts of the staff members who spent many long days painting the tremendous amount of wall space in the arena!