“What the Housing?” discussion held at Doubletree

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Housing shortages have become one of the biggest topics across the state and some of the state’s biggest experts on the issue gathered at DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester on Friday to share some updates on what’s being done to address the problem.

Hosted by Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather McGrail, the seminar titled “WTH? What the Housing” included information and insight from New Hampshire Housing Senior Director of Research, Engagement and Policy Heather McCann, Plan New Hampshire Executive Director Tiffany Tononi McNamara, Invest New Hampshire Housing Finance Director Andrew Dorsett and Manchester Director of Planning and Community Development Jeff Belanger.

The panelists expressed concern over statewide increases in rent and sales prices and interest rates as well significant decreases in vacancy rates, noting that the state would run out of homes in 90 days if no new homes were being constructed. It was noted that there is a current deficit of approximately 24,000 units today in New Hampshire and a projected 90,000 units will need to be built statewide by 2040.

Details on community discussions known as charettes held across the state such as Manchester’s Planapalooza have helped state officials gain public input toward how more housing can be incorporated into communities without sacrificing local character.

There were also notes about HOP Grants, Capital Grants and Muncipal Grants , 79E requests, TIF Districts , facilitating Accessory Dwelling Units as methods put into place in recent years to address the state’s housing shortage.

Belanger also noted that many of the 748 market rate units projected to be added from 75 Canal St., 21 Central St., 303 Dunbar St., 1000 Elm St. and 1228 Elm St. are expected to come online in 2024 in Manchester, with the panelists believing that additional units at any rental price would help reduce rental prices across the board.

“New Hampshire is a place where we need all types of housing,” said Dorsett.

There were also updates on other Manchester additions to housing stock such as on Manchester Street, the former police station and the Pearl/Hartnett lots.

Panelists also noted that AirBnB speculators snatching up units were not a major issue in New Hampshire outside of some isolated pockets, with Belanger saying Manchester was not one of those pockets.

Belanger did say that parking lots were a “necessary evil” and their inclusion needed to be balanced with other land uses that gave more benefit to the community.

The seminar was one of several at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s Access 2023 Economic Growth Conference, more information on the conference can be found here.