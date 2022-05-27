What the duck, Akron? Fisher Cats drop third straight to Ohio-based foes

AKRON, OHIO – Another day just means another loss as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their third straight to the Akron Rubber Ducks on Thursday, 4-2.

Chris Roller got the Ducks off to an early lead with a solo homer in the third and George Valera’s single in the fourth brought Brayan Rocchio around for the hosts’ second run.

New Hampshire eventually tied things up in the eighth, as Rafael Lantigua’s sacrifice fly allowed Luis De Los Santos to come across the plate, with Lantigua coming home himself in the sixth off Philip Clarke’s RBI single.

However, Valera would take the lead right back for Akron, taking a first pitch offering deep to right center, bringing himself and Rocchio home to give Akron the lead for good.

Brady Lail (1-2) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, giving up three runs off six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out six Akron batters.

At the plate, New Hampshire ended with just three hits, but Clarke’s hit was the only non-double collected by the Fisher Cats. A double by Lantigua put him at 13 on the year, one short of the league lead currently held by Altoona’s Liover Peguero.

Friday’s contest between the two teams is set for 7:05 p.m. Paxton Schultz (2-4, 6.49 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against Logan Allen (2-2, 3.74 ERA).