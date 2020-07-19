What is a chimney sweep? They do it all do keep you safe year-round

This Content is Sponsored by



MANCHESTER, NH – What is a chimney sweep? Ed Hewett, owner of Manchester-based Anything Chimney is happy to talk chimneys with anyone who asks.

“It all boils down to safety, that’s why we do what we do,” says Hewett.

And when Hewett says “anything chimney” he means it – from installing chimney caps and chimney-related masonry repairs to replacement of chimney flashing, chimney crowns, chimney brick waterproofing and chimney block waterproofing, he and his crew are certified to do it all.

But doing the job right to ensure safe chimney operation is really what the job is all about.

“We are trying to ensure that the deadly gasses produced by burning wood, oil, pellets, and gas safely exit the home. We are trying to ensure that they do this as safely as possible. When it comes to wood and pellets, we are trying to ensure that the gasses do not ignite creosote in your chimney, causing a potential chimney fire,” Hewett says.

“We’ve all heard of chimney fires. Many people have them and do not even realize it. Chimney fires happen. What we do not want, and what we are working diligently to prevent, are structure fires. If a structure fire were to take place in a home that we have been to, I would view that as a failure. A large part of our job is to try to prevent chimney-based structure fires. We study hard into the science of venting, we study codebook after codebook, and the sole intention of all of this studying is to keep our clients as safe as possible,” says Hewett..” And while we can never guarantee safety, we can guarantee that after we work on your chimney, if you follow and agree to all recommended repairs when they are needed, you will have a code-compliant venting system, with a much lower chance of starting a structure fire, or experiencing a chimney-based carbon monoxide issue.

Most people relate “chimney sweep” to someone who cleans a chimney, with the most recognizable example being Burt, the happy-go-lucky chimney sweep from “Mary Poppins.”

But there’s much more to the job, says Hewett.

“Cleaning the chimney is really our last priority. Inspecting the chimney is our first priority. If we were to just clean chimneys without focusing on our inspection process, we would be putting our clients in danger, and furthermore, we would be abusing their trust,” says Hewett. “When you call a chimney specialist to your home to clean your chimney, would you expect that they know what a safe chimney looks like? Well, we do. And, we certainly know what an unsafe chimney looks like. That’s why our focus is on safety first.”

Hewett says the potential problems with the average chimney are endless, based on what type of heater or stove you’re using for source heat.

“If it’s a wood stove, how close is your pipe to anything combustible? What kind of wall does your pipe pass through? Are clearances met coming through the wall? How close is your actual wood stove to combustible material? Can your liner contain the products of combustion, and so on. The problems that a chimney and venting system can experience are rivaled only by the potential solution,” Hewett says.

“At Anything Chimney, we know and understand the codes and standards when it comes to venting many different kinds of fuel, and we know how to fix it when those codes and safety standards are not met. A large part of our job is actually repairing defective and non-safety compliant chimneys,” Hewett says.

“And that’s all part of being a ‘chimney sweep’.”

