What are your questions for the Ward 6 Aldermanic candidates?

In our first ever Question of the Week feature last week, we asked for your views on homelessness in the city. This week, we want your questions for the candidates in the upcoming Ward 6 Special Election for the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

On Wednesday, April 28 at 11 a.m., we’re holding a debate right here on Manchester Ink Link between the two candidates seeking to replace Elizabeth Moreau as the new Alderman for Ward 6: Scott Britton and Sebastian Sharonov.

Below are the nine categories of questions the candidates will face in our debate. Each candidate will randomly choose one question submitted by our readers in each category for the other candidate to answer.

The survey will close on Tuesday, April 27. Since the actions of whoever wins will affect people beyond Ward 6, anyone can participate in the survey as long as they provide a full or partial name and they don’t use profanity in their questions.

