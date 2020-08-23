West Side Democratic candidates first sign wave

MANCHESTER, NH — West Side Democratic Candidates had their first of the Season SignWave Aug. 21 at McGregor Square. Bright and early we gathered, masked-up, to greet drivers as they went off to work. Though this year there were less vehicle traffic — due to working at home and no school — we had a good time to chat about the recent Democratic Convention.

The September 8th Primary is just around the corner! If you haven’t already, submit your absentee ballot application today! Or – even better – you can cast your absentee ballotat your clerk’s office during their open hours now, and request your ballot for the general election while you’re at it!

Check out our new updates to VoteInNH.org! Are you registered to vote? Do you have a plan to vote absentee? Find the latest information on absentee voting and voter registration at www.voteinnh.org. If you need help or have questions, call our Voter Assistance Hotline, staffed with a live trained volunteer between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. every weekday, at 603-GO-N-VOTE (466-8683). The Voter Protection team continues to work hard to ensure that all eligible voters in New Hampshire can register, vote and have access to the most up-to-date information.

When you fill out your ballot, don’t forget to fill out and include the smaller, affidavit envelope with your ballot. You MUST SIGN THE INNER ENVELOPE for your ballot to be accepted!

Got community news to share? Upload your news with our DIY feature. It’s free and easy!

NH State Rep. Heidi Hamer is a Democrat representing Hillsborough District 17.