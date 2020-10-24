West’s Filiardo reaches milestone in lopsided victory

Carson and Dani Filiardo. Courtesy photo

CONCORD, N.H. – Senior Carson Filiardo scored his 50th career goal on Friday, helping the Blue Knights of Manchester West to a convincing 7-0 win over Bishop Brady at New Hampshire Technical Institute.

Filiardo added two goals on top of the 50th, with West also receiving two goals from Elvir Cikaric and a goal each from Christian Abuda and John Wilondja.

Adam Podsawoski’s clean sheet marked his fifth so far this year.

“(Carson’s) one of our hardest-working players, he leads by example on and off the field,” said West Head Coach Dani Filiardo. “His love and passion for the game not only shows in his abilities, but makes those around him shine as well. He understands the game more than the coaches sometimes and his game-wise mentality is clearly ahead of his time. West will definitely miss his leadership on the field.”

West next takes on Hollis-Brookline on Wednesday in the NHIAA Division III Boys’ Soccer Quarterfinals at 3 p.m.

