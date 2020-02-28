West’s big start brings Thursday victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the second time this week, Manchester West defeated Pembroke, taking a 61-48 victory on Thursday night.

West’s victory came in large part to a 25-4 run in the first quarter, including a nearly three-to-one advantage on the boards that provided plenty of second-chance opportunities. The Blue Knights also limited Pembroke to one field goal during that stretch while shooting 45.4% from the field themselves.

“We did what we wanted to do. We’re trying to press and attack early and that’s what we did, “said West Head Coach Justin Gorham. “Just get up in people’s faces and score early,”

Pembroke bounced back in the second quarter, but the Blue Knights still held a 14-point lead heading into the break, enough to coast through the second half.

Kur Teng finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the winning effort.

“(Kur’s) a really good rebounder, he’s really long and really quick, he can finish with either hand,” said Gorham. “He’s our best finisher by far and best finisher in the state I’ve seen near the basket.”

Rodney Hilleary also contributed 17 points in the win.

West moves to 9-7 with the victory with two games left in the regular season and eyes on a home game in the NHIAA Division II Tournament.

“If we can get a home game, nobody will really be excited to play us,” said Gorham. “When we’re grooving like we did tonight we can play with anybody.”