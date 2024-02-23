Weston and Webster win city elementary basketball titles

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 2023-’24 Manchester Elementary School League Basketball season is now over and Weston and Webster Elementary Schools have earned the title of champions.

In the boys’ final, Weston defeated Jewett Elementary, 41-23. The Whirlwinds opened an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, although Jewett briefly appeared poised for a comeback early in the second half thanks to a streak of field goals from Dominic Cedeño.

“I’m just happy for the kids, they played hard all year. They put in the work, they listened to everything we had to say and they were great sports,” said Weston head coach John Lavallee. “The early lead just got the crowd ignited and it got the bench ignited and I think everybody just fed off the energy.”

Nicholas Y Rivera Rosado led Weston on the scoresheet with 10 points, Cedeño and Michael Balcacen each had eight points for Jewett.

Webster earned the girls championship later in the night thanks to a 29-13 victory over McDonough Elementary.

“The kids were awesome and it’s been awesome all year long. I want to praise Christine (Telge) and the Manchester School District Athletics Department,” said Alderman Chris Morgan, who served as one of the referees in the championship games. “The kids had fun and it was a great ending. And even for the kids that didn’t win, it’s about learning.”

Elementary school players can still play in recreational leagues starting up soon. For more information, head to manchesterbasketball.com