West Shore Avenue road work set for Sept. 1 – here’s what you need to know

MANCHESTER, NH – The Department of Public Works will temporarily close West Shore Ave from Liberty Ave to Bodwell Rd on Friday, September 1st, for essential roadway maintenance. The closure will be effective from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the maintenance work expected to last approximately 1.5 hours. We kindly ask that you plan your activities around this timeframe to minimize inconvenience. As West Shore Ave is the sole egress for the neighborhood, please make arrangements to leave before 9:30 a.m.

During the scheduled work hours, parking on West Shore Ave will be strictly prohibited, and vehicles in violation will be subject to towing. We understand that this may cause temporary inconvenience, but it is crucial for ensuring the smooth progress of the maintenance work.

Please be advised that access to and egress from the following streets in the neighborhood will be impacted due to roadway maintenance:

• West Shore Ave

• Crescent Lane

• Liberty Lane

• Maiden Lane

• Arbutus Lane

• Pine Lane

• Hazel Lane

• Maple Lane

• Fern Lane

Residents and motorists should anticipate delays in property access and travel times.