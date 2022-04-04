West High School student named Boys & Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’

MANCHESTER, NH – Selected among five outstanding youth, Riley McNamara has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

Now in its 75th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. Riley will now go on to vie for the New Hampshire Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“It has been a delight to watch Riley grow and mature over the years. She has become this amazing young person who embraces life and absolutely shines,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

Riley is a high school senior at Manchester West High School. She has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for nine years. She also works at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, where she has held roles such as Group Leader, Area Supervisor, and Camp Counselor. She was described as an employee who is always willing to exceed her duties while at work and do them exceptionally.

After Graduation, Riley is committed to attending Central Maine Community College, where she plans to study education and play softball. Riley has been involved in community and school sports for several years and looks forward to continuing her athletics journey throughout her college career.

If Riley is named the New Hampshire Youth of the Year, she will vie for the title of Northeast Regional Youth of the Year and could receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional finalists and the National Military Youth of the Year will advance to the National Youth of the Year event in Los Angeles in October 2022 to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelēz International. As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work. As the Lead Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Mondelēz International will engage with local Clubs year-round to help foster a new generation of leaders prepared to live in and lead a diverse global economy. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.

About Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester is one of the 53 founding organizations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Manchester Club was incorporated in 1907 and currently has an annual membership of more than 2,600 children. The organization operates programs at three sites throughout the Greater Manchester area. For more information, visit www.BeGreatManchester.org.