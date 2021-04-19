West High School recognizes 212 Q3 Honor Roll students

MANCHESTER, NH – West High School announced its Q3 Honor Roll, recognizing 212 students for outstanding academic achievement.
Principal’s List
First Name
Last Name
Grade
Edward
Bridge
12
Deborah
Fahel
12
Christopher
Fiorenza
12
Joshua
Hill-MacAskill
12
Mya
Joseph
12
Seanna
Kelly
12
Brady
Krause
12
Sean
Lamson
12
Liem
Namiot
12
Samikshya
Pahari
12
Peter
St. Germain
12
Christopher
Stewart
12
Timothy
Trinh
12
Richard
Afuola
11
Furqan
Aifari
11
Maria
Amokrane
11
Chloe
Beaudet
11
Kassidy
Benson
11
Laura
Bregu
11
Theodore
Deel
11
Logan
Ducasse
11
Harmony
Gagnon
11
Fady
Habib
11
Ella
Hanson
11
Victoria-Rose
Ingle
11
Madison
Lacroix
11
Tina
Nguyen
11
Olivia
Page-Howe
11
Britney
Pomerleau
11
Ellie
Stewart
11
Zoey
Szumiesz
11
Gabriella
Tozaj
11
Nour
AbiFarah
10
Janyla
Abreu
10
Shelbi
Camire
10
Jayson
Collado
10
Soham
Deshmukh
10
Logan
Desjardins
10
Bezalel
Easley-Bey
10
Lottie
Emery
10
Elizabeth
Fahel
10
Irfan
Hasanovic
10
Sadie Mae Helena
Jackson
10
Dana
LeClair
10
Amber
Mathison
10
Shahd
Mohamed
10
Ella
Nadeau
10
Angelee
Nos
10
Kyleigh
Pierce
10
Rebecca
Richards
10
Alexander
Sousa
10
Jean
Valdez Garcia
10
Sara
Addir
9
Esteban
Arango Lopez
9
Amanda
Augusto
9
Lailani
Cruz
9
Amar
Douidi
9
Caitlin
Doward
9
Dominic
Engel
9
Nicole
Gallego
9
Bryce
Goyette
9
Erin
Murphy
9
Katelyn
Plehandzic
9
Carter
Post
9
Carina
Richard
9
Blake
Spence
9
Antara
Tamang
9
Michelle
Valley
9
Amaya
Vaughn
9
High Honors
FirstName
LastName
Grade
Mark
Basnett
12
Kevin
Belem
12
James
Cavanaugh
12
Y
Dang
12
Valerie
Denis
12
Jordan
Escabi
12
Abigail
Hall
12
Tarik
Krestalica
12
Raven
McGann
12
Shreejana
Mongar
12
Jayden
Negron
12
Nisham
Prasai
12
Camden
Soucy
12
Abigail
St. Jean
12
Bryan
Truong
12
Jaylen
Whitehead
12
Abdullah
Ali
11
Bitokenja
Amosi
11
Zachary
Bouley
11
Jason
Carney
11
Amelia
Collins
11
Emily
Deleault
11
Brody
Disko
11
Colleen
Graf
11
Alexandra
Gutierrez
11
Angelina
Jones-Carver
11
Rebekah
McCorkle
11
Melissa
Ramirez
11
Icean
Taylor
11
Cade
Bearfield
10
Neeven
Beda
10
Chantel
Blanchette
10
Eoghen
Camacho
10
Elliot
Casciotti
10
Katie
Casey
10
Deanthony
Cintron
10
Angely
Diaz
10
Kelsea
Durham
10
Nicholas
Gagnon
10
Hannah
Glynn
10
Avery
Hicks-Vaillancourt
10
Linelis
Inoa
10
Gabriel
Keefe
10
Ryan
Kelly
10
Ian
Letson
10
Ayushma
Limbu
10
Emelie
Mejia
10
Christian
Morency
10
Nyanakuak
Piok
10
Farah
Qureshi
10
Xiomara
Rivera
10
Desayda
Soto
10
Ederlin
Suazo Rojas
10
Kailia
Thomas
10
Joshua
Walters
10
Edinson
Benitez
9
Breanna
Boudreau
9
Anthony
Brito
9
Lauren
Cote
9
Yordanny
Estevez
9
Kieran
Fitzpatrick
9
Prashna
Ghalley
9
Madison
Hall
9
Omar
Krestalica
9
Hayden
Marshall
9
Megan
Mathison
9
Aruna
Monger
9
Anthony
Worden
9
Honors
Shalimar
Almodovar
12
Xavier
Burpee
12
Carson
Filardo
12
Colin
Frost
12
Samuel
Kwibe
12
Bailey
Lister
12
Samuel
Louis
12
Johndale Reiner
Malenab
12
Mikayla
Millard
12
Zachary
Pino
12
Rawshawn
Prescott
12
Jillian
Prestia
12
Kelsie
Shaunessy
12
Kinley
Tamang
12
Manish
Tamang
12
Abuk
Teng
12
Medin
Vrevic
12
Kendrik
Walsh
12
Wilondja
Amosi
11
Diana
Aviyants
11
Deepa
Bhujel
11
Daniel
Dodier
11
Kevin
Jewett
11
Madison
Laflamme
11
Daniel
Leavy
11
Cole
Lodi
11
William
Mara
11
Carlee
O’Neil
11
Angelica
Perez
11
Javien
Rivera-Vega
11
Mikayla
Veziris
11
Alexa
Cabrar
10
Issac
Camacho
10
Paige
Cronier
10
Mia
DeSimone
10
Camrin
Dickson
10
Logan
Green
10
Zackary
Lambert
10
Caleb
Lawrence
10
Anisha
Lohar
10
Alexys
McCall
10
Annamaria
Meza
10
Shaghaf
Mohammed
10
Gregory
Ricard
10
Trenton
Rice
10
Jessica
Rodrigues
10
Annalee
Ronnquist
10
David
Snow
10
Nevaeh
Spears
10
Paige
Szumiesz
10
Glen
Thayer
10
Lukas
Valencia
10
Eliel
Villanueva
10
Caden
Young
10
Shayla
Acevedo
9
Anyah
Anderson
9
Royheim
Benton
9
Lanna
Bergeron
9
Jesse-Allen
Crawford
9
Kimberly
Garcia Avila
9
Aniya
George
9
Mitchell
Hamel
9
Jovanni
Liranzo
9
Catalina
Lopez
9
Fernanda
Machado
9
Vick
Mahindru
9
Christopher
McCall
9
Victoria
Merced
9
Ri’Anah
Nsiona
9
Madison
Parents
9
Precious
Sanford
9
Lorraine
Springer-Aidoo
9
