West High School recognizes 212 Q3 Honor Roll students

Monday, April 19, 2021 Manchester School District Education, School News 0

MANCHESTER, NHWest High School announced its Q3 Honor Roll, recognizing 212 students for outstanding academic achievement.

Principal’s List

First Name Last Name Grade
Edward Bridge 12
Deborah Fahel 12
Christopher Fiorenza 12
Joshua Hill-MacAskill 12
Mya Joseph 12
Seanna Kelly 12
Brady Krause 12
Sean Lamson 12
Liem Namiot 12
Samikshya Pahari 12
Peter St. Germain 12
Christopher Stewart 12
Timothy Trinh 12
Richard Afuola 11
Furqan Aifari 11
Maria Amokrane 11
Chloe Beaudet 11
Kassidy Benson 11
Laura Bregu 11
Theodore Deel 11
Logan Ducasse 11
Harmony Gagnon 11
Fady Habib 11
Ella Hanson 11
Victoria-Rose Ingle 11
Madison Lacroix 11
Tina Nguyen 11
Olivia Page-Howe 11
Britney Pomerleau 11
Ellie Stewart 11
Zoey Szumiesz 11
Gabriella Tozaj 11
Nour AbiFarah 10
Janyla Abreu 10
Shelbi Camire 10
Jayson Collado 10
Soham Deshmukh 10
Logan Desjardins 10
Bezalel Easley-Bey 10
Lottie Emery 10
Elizabeth Fahel 10
Irfan Hasanovic 10
Sadie Mae Helena Jackson 10
Dana LeClair 10
Amber Mathison 10
Shahd Mohamed 10
Ella Nadeau 10
Angelee Nos 10
Kyleigh Pierce 10
Rebecca Richards 10
Alexander Sousa 10
Jean Valdez Garcia 10
Sara Addir 9
Esteban Arango Lopez 9
Amanda Augusto 9
Lailani Cruz 9
Amar Douidi 9
Caitlin Doward 9
Dominic Engel 9
Nicole Gallego 9
Bryce Goyette 9
Erin Murphy 9
Katelyn Plehandzic 9
Carter Post 9
Carina Richard 9
Blake Spence 9
Antara Tamang 9
Michelle Valley 9
Amaya Vaughn 9

High Honors

FirstName LastName Grade
Mark Basnett 12
Kevin Belem 12
James Cavanaugh 12
Y Dang 12
Valerie Denis 12
Jordan Escabi 12
Abigail Hall 12
Tarik Krestalica 12
Raven McGann 12
Shreejana Mongar 12
Jayden Negron 12
Nisham Prasai 12
Camden Soucy 12
Abigail St. Jean 12
Bryan Truong 12
Jaylen Whitehead 12
Abdullah Ali 11
Bitokenja Amosi 11
Zachary Bouley 11
Jason Carney 11
Amelia Collins 11
Emily Deleault 11
Brody Disko 11
Colleen Graf 11
Alexandra Gutierrez 11
Angelina Jones-Carver 11
Rebekah McCorkle 11
Melissa Ramirez 11
Icean Taylor 11
Cade Bearfield 10
Neeven Beda 10
Chantel Blanchette 10
Eoghen Camacho 10
Elliot Casciotti 10
Katie Casey 10
Deanthony Cintron 10
Angely Diaz 10
Kelsea Durham 10
Nicholas Gagnon 10
Hannah Glynn 10
Avery Hicks-Vaillancourt 10
Linelis Inoa 10
Gabriel Keefe 10
Ryan Kelly 10
Ian Letson 10
Ayushma Limbu 10
Emelie Mejia 10
Christian Morency 10
Nyanakuak Piok 10
Farah Qureshi 10
Xiomara Rivera 10
Desayda Soto 10
Ederlin Suazo Rojas 10
Kailia Thomas 10
Joshua Walters 10
Edinson Benitez 9
Breanna Boudreau 9
Anthony Brito 9
Lauren Cote 9
Yordanny Estevez 9
Kieran Fitzpatrick 9
Prashna Ghalley 9
Madison Hall 9
Omar Krestalica 9
Hayden Marshall 9
Megan Mathison 9
Aruna Monger 9
Anthony Worden 9

Honors

Shalimar Almodovar 12
Xavier Burpee 12
Carson Filardo 12
Colin Frost 12
Samuel Kwibe 12
Bailey Lister 12
Samuel Louis 12
Johndale Reiner Malenab 12
Mikayla Millard 12
Zachary Pino 12
Rawshawn Prescott 12
Jillian Prestia 12
Kelsie Shaunessy 12
Kinley Tamang 12
Manish Tamang 12
Abuk Teng 12
Medin Vrevic 12
Kendrik Walsh 12
Wilondja Amosi 11
Diana Aviyants 11
Deepa Bhujel 11
Daniel Dodier 11
Kevin Jewett 11
Madison Laflamme 11
Daniel Leavy 11
Cole Lodi 11
William Mara 11
Carlee O’Neil 11
Angelica Perez 11
Javien Rivera-Vega 11
Mikayla Veziris 11
Alexa Cabrar 10
Issac Camacho 10
Paige Cronier 10
Mia DeSimone 10
Camrin Dickson 10
Logan Green 10
Zackary Lambert 10
Caleb Lawrence 10
Anisha Lohar 10
Alexys McCall 10
Annamaria Meza 10
Shaghaf Mohammed 10
Gregory Ricard 10
Trenton Rice 10
Jessica Rodrigues 10
Annalee Ronnquist 10
David Snow 10
Nevaeh Spears 10
Paige Szumiesz 10
Glen Thayer 10
Lukas Valencia 10
Eliel Villanueva 10
Caden Young 10
Shayla Acevedo 9
Anyah Anderson 9
Royheim Benton 9
Lanna Bergeron 9
Jesse-Allen Crawford 9
Kimberly Garcia Avila 9
Aniya George 9
Mitchell Hamel 9
Jovanni Liranzo 9
Catalina Lopez 9
Fernanda Machado 9
Vick Mahindru 9
Christopher McCall 9
Victoria Merced 9
Ri’Anah Nsiona 9
Madison Parents 9
Precious Sanford 9
Lorraine Springer-Aidoo 9