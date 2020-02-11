West High School Q2 2020 Honor Roll

MANCHESTER, NH – West High School on Tuesday released the names of 229 students who achieved honor roll status for Q2.
Principal’s List
Last Name
First Name
Grade
Hasanovic
Irfan
9
Jackson
Sadie Mae Helena
9
LeClair
Dana
9
Lohar
Anisha
9
Mejia
Emelie
9
Nadeau
Ella
9
Winslow
Kristen
9
Amokrane
Maria
10
Beaudet
Chloe
10
Benson
Kassidy
10
Ezeugwu
Ikechukwu
10
Feeney
Patrick
10
Garcia Avila
Ashanti
10
Ingle
Victoria-Rose
10
Kalambay
Gracia
10
Lacroix
Madison
10
Nguyen
Tina
10
Pomerleau
Britney
10
Szumiesz
Zoey
10
Tozaj
Gabriella
10
Belem
Kevin
11
Escabi
Jordan
11
Flor Machado
Bruna
11
Hall
Abigail
11
Joseph
Mya
11
Kelly
Seanna
11
Bajramovic
Ena
12
Black
Beressa
12
Cheng
Tiffanie
12
Girard
Madeleine
12
Loyd
Brandon
12
Martinez Fuentes
Pamela
12
McNamara
Paige
12
Miller
Malena
12
Myers
Lauren
12
Orr
Noah
12
Perez
Luinel
12
Serhan
Omaima
12
Shegani
Kevin
12
High Honors
Last Name
First Name
Grade
AbiFarah
Nour
9
Beda
Neeven
9
Collado
Jayson
9
Comer
Alexis
9
Diaz
Angely
9
Emery
Lottie
9
Fahel
Elizabeth
9
Glynn
Hannah
9
Inoa
Linelis
9
Mathison
Amber
9
Nos
Angelee
9
Piok
Nyanakuak
9
Qureshi
Farah
9
Richards
Rebecca
9
Rivera
Xiomara
9
Sousa
Alexander
9
Szumiesz
Paige
9
Bhujel
Deepa
10
Bouley
Zachary
10
Bregu
Laura
10
Chestnut
David William
10
Cikaric
Elvir
10
Colon Bonilla
Karen
10
Culver
Olivia
10
Deel
Theodore
10
DesRochers
Reece
10
Disko
Brody
10
Ducasse
Logan
10
Fabelio
Anna
10
Ghanayem
Leen
10
Graf
Colleen
10
Hanson
Ella
10
McNamara
Riley
10
Perez
Angelica
10
Plamondon
Jacob
10
Plant
Joshua
10
Ramirez
Melissa
10
Timmons
Trevor
10
Tshibal
Annie
10
Billings
Alyzza
11
Cavanaugh
James
11
Denis
Alyssa
11
Downs
Elizabeth
11
Durham
Colby
11
Fahel
Deborah
11
Fiorenza
Christopher
11
Frost
Colin
11
Gomez Acevedo
Chenoa
11
Jones
Nicholas
11
Jusufovic
Adnan
11
Krestalica
Tarik
11
Millard
Mikayla
11
Mongar
Shreejana
11
Podsadowski
Adam
11
Rai
Depisha
11
Raut
Aashray
11
Reed
Jessica
11
Richards
Jordan
11
Sferrazza
Ella
11
St. Germain
Peter
11
St. Jean
Abigail
11
Strandson
Owen
11
Tyler
Jamal
11
Walsh
Kendrik
11
Chretien
Abigail
12
Crandall
Bianca
12
DeHut
Danisha
12
Denis
Gloria
12
Gomez Acevedo
Franchesca
12
Martinez
Arianny
12
Merced
Ashley
12
Mustafic
Amna
12
Parker-Hill
Kimiya
12
Partlow
Amber
12
Pham
Peter
12
Plant
Brianna
12
Racicot
Chloe
12
Riley
Delaney
12
Schmitt
Adeleine
12
Sullivan
Caden
12
Tozaj
Norvin
12
Honors
LastName
FirstName
Grade
Abreu
Janyla
9
Ard
River
9
Batchelder
Christine
9
Bearfield
Rebecca
9
Blanchette
Chantel
9
Bolduc
Emma
9
Cabrar
Alexa
9
Casey
Katie
9
Cordero
Sandra
9
Dinsmore
Madisen
9
Edwards
Jasmine
9
Hicks-Vaillancourt
Avery
9
Keefe
Gabriel
9
Kelly
Ryan
9
Lambert
Zackary
9
Letson
Ian
9
Limbu
Ayushma
9
Martinez
Jerry
9
Mohamed
Shahd
9
Ofori
Batani
9
Rodrigues
Jessica
9
Ronnquist
Annalee
9
Simmons
Jewel
9
Stewart
Ellie
9
Suazo Rojas
Yaneicis
9
Tamang
Kushal
9
Thayer
Glen
9
Umana
Angel
9
Valencia
Lukas
9
Valentin Lopez
Laysha
9
Abrego Rodriguez
Kaley
10
Acevedo
Jan
10
Andries
Matthew
10
Aviyants
Diana
10
Barber
Grady
10
Cabana
Hayden
10
Cruz
Luis
10
Davis
Matthew
10
DeFruscio
Alyna
10
Deleault
Emily
10
Diaz
Dashia
10
Farooq
Fatima
10
George
Samaiya
10
Gunski
Gunner
10
Guzman
Alisha
10
Jaimes
Joshua
10
Jewett
Kevin
10
Kitandala
Tunza
10
L’Heureux
Sydney
10
Leavy
Daniel
10
Mara
William
10
Martin
Giovanni
10
Martins
Travis
10
McCollem
Kathleen
10
McNally
Michael
10
O’Neil
Carlee
10
Page-Howe
Olivia
10
Pahari
Samikshya
10
Poulin
Aniyah
10
Rivera
Annies
10
Suazo Rojas
Eddy
10
Tan
Jiang
10
Trinh
Elizabeth
10
Veziris
Mikayla
10
Bishop
Matthew
11
Bridge
Edward
11
Dang
Y
11
Davis
Niaomi
11
Denis
Valerie
11
Ducasse
Daniel
11
Feeney
Rosemarie
11
Ghaley
Kritika
11
Gustafson
Courtney
11
Jankie-Widlund
Annika
11
Jean Pierre
Dimeetria
11
Luong
Donna
11
Malenab
Johndale Reiner
11
Morales
Natalia
11
Pelchat
Caleb
11
Pino
Zachary
11
Piok
Nyanriak
11
Prescott
Rawshawn
11
Rosenberg
Ryan
11
Schofield
Madison
11
Soucy
Camden
11
Wilkinson
Alexsus
11
Ali
Zainab
12
Ballou
Elizabeth
12
Birmingham
Trinity
12
Deleault
Olivia
12
Emery
Steven
12
Fitzpatrick
Camden
12
Glynn
Hunter
12
Gonzalez Veras
Lacides
12
Granados
Jennifer
12
Grasso
Evan
12
Johnson
Kevin
12
Koco
Dino
12
Lortie
Jaxson
12
Masi
Kaiya
12
Mejia Melo
Danna
12
Natabo
Alisha
12
Pare
Joshua
12
Rose
Joshua
12
Roux
Alexander
12
Vite
Adubari
12
