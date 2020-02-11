West High School Q2 2020 Honor Roll

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
West High School

MANCHESTER, NH – West High School on Tuesday released the names of 229 students who achieved honor roll status for Q2.

Principal’s List

Last Name First Name Grade
Hasanovic Irfan 9
Jackson Sadie Mae Helena 9
LeClair Dana 9
Lohar Anisha 9
Mejia Emelie 9
Nadeau Ella 9
Winslow Kristen 9
Amokrane Maria 10
Beaudet Chloe 10
Benson Kassidy 10
Ezeugwu Ikechukwu 10
Feeney Patrick 10
Garcia Avila Ashanti 10
Ingle Victoria-Rose 10
Kalambay Gracia 10
Lacroix Madison 10
Nguyen Tina 10
Pomerleau Britney 10
Szumiesz Zoey 10
Tozaj Gabriella 10
Belem Kevin 11
Escabi Jordan 11
Flor Machado Bruna 11
Hall Abigail 11
Joseph Mya 11
Kelly Seanna 11
Bajramovic Ena 12
Black Beressa 12
Cheng Tiffanie 12
Girard Madeleine 12
Loyd Brandon 12
Martinez Fuentes Pamela 12
McNamara Paige 12
Miller Malena 12
Myers Lauren 12
Orr Noah 12
Perez Luinel 12
Serhan Omaima 12
Shegani Kevin 12

High Honors

Last Name First Name Grade
AbiFarah Nour 9
Beda Neeven 9
Collado Jayson 9
Comer Alexis 9
Diaz Angely 9
Emery Lottie 9
Fahel Elizabeth 9
Glynn Hannah 9
Inoa Linelis 9
Mathison Amber 9
Nos Angelee 9
Piok Nyanakuak 9
Qureshi Farah 9
Richards Rebecca 9
Rivera Xiomara 9
Sousa Alexander 9
Szumiesz Paige 9
Bhujel Deepa 10
Bouley Zachary 10
Bregu Laura 10
Chestnut David William 10
Cikaric Elvir 10
Colon Bonilla Karen 10
Culver Olivia 10
Deel Theodore 10
DesRochers Reece 10
Disko Brody 10
Ducasse Logan 10
Fabelio Anna 10
Ghanayem Leen 10
Graf Colleen 10
Hanson Ella 10
McNamara Riley 10
Perez Angelica 10
Plamondon Jacob 10
Plant Joshua 10
Ramirez Melissa 10
Timmons Trevor 10
Tshibal Annie 10
Billings Alyzza 11
Cavanaugh James 11
Denis Alyssa 11
Downs Elizabeth 11
Durham Colby 11
Fahel Deborah 11
Fiorenza Christopher 11
Frost Colin 11
Gomez Acevedo Chenoa 11
Jones Nicholas 11
Jusufovic Adnan 11
Krestalica Tarik 11
Millard Mikayla 11
Mongar Shreejana 11
Podsadowski Adam 11
Rai Depisha 11
Raut Aashray 11
Reed Jessica 11
Richards Jordan 11
Sferrazza Ella 11
St. Germain Peter 11
St. Jean Abigail 11
Strandson Owen 11
Tyler Jamal 11
Walsh Kendrik 11
Chretien Abigail 12
Crandall Bianca 12
DeHut Danisha 12
Denis Gloria 12
Gomez Acevedo Franchesca 12
Martinez Arianny 12
Merced Ashley 12
Mustafic Amna 12
Parker-Hill Kimiya 12
Partlow Amber 12
Pham Peter 12
Plant Brianna 12
Racicot Chloe 12
Riley Delaney 12
Schmitt Adeleine 12
Sullivan Caden 12
Tozaj Norvin 12

Honors

LastName FirstName Grade
Abreu Janyla 9
Ard River 9
Batchelder Christine 9
Bearfield Rebecca 9
Blanchette Chantel 9
Bolduc Emma 9
Cabrar Alexa 9
Casey Katie 9
Cordero Sandra 9
Dinsmore Madisen 9
Edwards Jasmine 9
Hicks-Vaillancourt Avery 9
Keefe Gabriel 9
Kelly Ryan 9
Lambert Zackary 9
Letson Ian 9
Limbu Ayushma 9
Martinez Jerry 9
Mohamed Shahd 9
Ofori Batani 9
Rodrigues Jessica 9
Ronnquist Annalee 9
Simmons Jewel 9
Stewart Ellie 9
Suazo Rojas Yaneicis 9
Tamang Kushal 9
Thayer Glen 9
Umana Angel 9
Valencia Lukas 9
Valentin Lopez Laysha 9
Abrego Rodriguez Kaley 10
Acevedo Jan 10
Andries Matthew 10
Aviyants Diana 10
Barber Grady 10
Cabana Hayden 10
Cruz Luis 10
Davis Matthew 10
DeFruscio Alyna 10
Deleault Emily 10
Diaz Dashia 10
Farooq Fatima 10
George Samaiya 10
Gunski Gunner 10
Guzman Alisha 10
Jaimes Joshua 10
Jewett Kevin 10
Kitandala Tunza 10
L’Heureux Sydney 10
Leavy Daniel 10
Mara William 10
Martin Giovanni 10
Martins Travis 10
McCollem Kathleen 10
McNally Michael 10
O’Neil Carlee 10
Page-Howe Olivia 10
Pahari Samikshya 10
Poulin Aniyah 10
Rivera Annies 10
Suazo Rojas Eddy 10
Tan Jiang 10
Trinh Elizabeth 10
Veziris Mikayla 10
Bishop Matthew 11
Bridge Edward 11
Dang Y 11
Davis Niaomi 11
Denis Valerie 11
Ducasse Daniel 11
Feeney Rosemarie 11
Ghaley Kritika 11
Gustafson Courtney 11
Jankie-Widlund Annika 11
Jean Pierre Dimeetria 11
Luong Donna 11
Malenab Johndale Reiner 11
Morales Natalia 11
Pelchat Caleb 11
Pino Zachary 11
Piok Nyanriak 11
Prescott Rawshawn 11
Rosenberg Ryan 11
Schofield Madison 11
Soucy Camden 11
Wilkinson Alexsus 11
Ali Zainab 12
Ballou Elizabeth 12
Birmingham Trinity 12
Deleault Olivia 12
Emery Steven 12
Fitzpatrick Camden 12
Glynn Hunter 12
Gonzalez Veras Lacides 12
Granados Jennifer 12
Grasso Evan 12
Johnson Kevin 12
Koco Dino 12
Lortie Jaxson 12
Masi Kaiya 12
Mejia Melo Danna 12
Natabo Alisha 12
Pare Joshua 12
Rose Joshua 12
Roux Alexander 12
Vite Adubari 12