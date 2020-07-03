West High School honor roll for Q4

Thursday, July 2, 2020 Manchester School District Education, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

West High School. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 249 students earned honor roll status at West High School for the fourth marking period.

Principal’s List

Last Name First Name Grade
AbiFarah Nour 9
Bearfield Cade 9
Cabrar Alexa 9
Carney Jason 9
Diaz Angely 9
Hasanovic Irfan 9
Jackson Sadie Mae Helena 9
LeClair Dana 9
Letson Ian 9
Mohamed Shahd 9
Nadeau Ella 9
Nos Angelee 9
Pierce Kyleigh 9
Richards Rebecca 9
Szumiesz Paige 9
Amokrane Maria 10
Beaudet Chloe 10
Bregu Laura 10
Chavez Joeliz 10
Deleault Emily 10
DesRochers Reece 10
Disko Brody 10
Feeney Patrick 10
Gunski Gunner 10
Hanson Ella 10
Ingle Victoria-Rose 10
Kalambay Gracia 10
Lacroix Madison 10
Mercado Alexsi 10
Nguyen Tina 10
Pahari Samikshya 10
Pomerleau Britney 10
Ramirez Melissa 10
Szumiesz Zoey 10
Tozaj Gabriella 10
Ahmed Anya 11
Basnett Mark 11
Belem Kevin 11
Cavanaugh James 11
DeFruscio Alyna 11
Escabi Jordan 11
Ezeugwu Ikechukwu 11
Fahel Deborah 11
Fiorenza Christopher 11
Flor Machado Bruna 11
Hall Abigail 11
Hill-MacAskill Joshua 11
Jean Pierre Dimeetria 11
Jones Nicholas 11
Joseph Mya 11
Kelly Seanna 11
Krestalica Tarik 11
Lamson Sean 11
Millard Mikayla 11
Rai Depisha 11
Richards Jordan 11
St. Germain Peter 11
St. Jean Abigail 11
Strandson Owen 11
Underwood Ashlee 11
Walsh Kendrik 11
Bajramovic Ena 12
Banks Ethan 12
Cheng Tiffanie 12
Chretien Abigail 12
Deleault Olivia 12
Denis Gloria 12
Martinez Fuentes Pamela 12
McNamara Paige 12
Parker-Hill Kimiya 12
Pham Peter 12
Rojano Rosas Alejandra 12
Serhan Omaima 12
Shegani Kevin 12
Vite Adubari 12

High Honors

Last Name First Name Grade
Abreu Janyla 9
Beda Neeven 9
Camacho Eoghen 9
Camacho Issac 9
Collado Jayson 9
Emery Lottie 9
Glynn Hannah 9
Hicks-Vaillancourt Avery 9
Kelly Ryan 9
Limbu Ayushma 9
Mejia Emelie 9
Morency Christian 9
Ronnquist Annalee 9
Scott-Beaulac Aiden 9
Simmons Jewel 9
Sousa Alexander 9
Suazo Rojas Ederlin 9
Therrien Kaitlyn 9
Valencia Lukas 9
Valentin Lopez Laysha 9
Ward Benjamin 9
Young Caden 9
Acevedo Jan 10
Aviyants Diana 10
Benson Kassidy 10
Bhujel Deepa 10
Bouley Zachary 10
Cikaric Elvir 10
Garcia Avila Ashanti 10
Graf Colleen 10
L’Heureux Sydney 10
Lodi Cole 10
McCall Michael 10
McCollem Kathleen 10
McNally Michael 10
O’Neil Carlee 10
Page-Howe Olivia 10
Poulin Aniyah 10
Silva-Dally Jayson 10
Veziris Mikayla 10
Dang Y 11
Denis Valerie 11
Downs Elizabeth 11
Ducasse Daniel 11
Durham Colby 11
Filardo Carson 11
Frost Colin 11
Gatase Hidemar 11
Jusufovic Adnan 11
Lister Bailey 11
Maloney Mackenzie 11
Mongar Shreejana 11
Namiot Liem 11
Page Tabitha 11
Pino Zachary 11
Place Connor 11
Playda Julia 11
Poist Sarah 11
Prasai Nisham 11
Soucy Camden 11
Stewart Christopher 11
Sullivan Stephanie 11
Teng Abuk 11
Tyler Jamal 11
Ali Zainab 12
Birmingham Trinity 12
Black Beressa 12
DeHut Danisha 12
Echeverria Francis 12
Fitzpatrick Camden 12
Ghalley Prajwal 12
Gutierrez Cecilia 12
Kane Lee Bruce 12
Koco Dino 12
Lortie Jaxson 12
Marcoux Alexandra 12
Martinez Arianny 12
Martioski Codey 12
Mayotte Jeremiah 12
Mejia Melo Danna 12
Mustafic Amna 12
Myers Lauren 12
Natabo Alisha 12
Pacheco Nakeishary 12
Pare Joshua 12
Perez Luinel 12
Racicot Chloe 12
Ricard Amanda 12
Riley Delaney 12
Schmitt Adeleine 12
Slater Brittney 12
Tozaj Norvin 12
Valentin Lopez Abdiel 12
Walton Hannah 12

Honors

Last Name First Name Grade
Banks Jocelyn 9
Blanchette Chantel 9
Bolduc Emma 9
Camire Shelbi 9
Casey Katie 9
Cintron Deanthony 9
Denbow Maddison 9
Durham Kelsea 9
Edwards Jasmine 9
Inoa Linelis 9
Laflamme Devon 9
Lambert Zackary 9
Medina Christian 9
Mohammed Shaghaf 9
Montalvo Shanelys 9
Ofori Batani 9
Piok Nyanakuak 9
Qureshi Farah 9
Rice Trenton 9
Rodrigues Jessica 9
Sanborn Maiah 9
Snow Mason 9
Sullivan Briona 9
Thayer Glen 9
Umana Angel 9
Burpee Xavier 10
Corbeil Colleen 10
Culver Olivia 10
Ducasse Logan 10
Fabelio Anna 10
Ghanayem Leen 10
Jewett Kevin 10
Laflamme Madison 10
Leavy Daniel 10
Perez Angelica 10
Plamondon Jacob 10
Plant Joshua 10
Reiss Austin 10
Rivera Annies 10
Rivera Xavian 10
Sarette Tyler 10
Stewart Ellie 10
Venturini Bailey 10
Asprey Kheagan 11
Bejtovic Aldin 11
Breton Jamie 11
Denis Alyssa 11
Ghaley Kritika 11
Gosselin Quinn 11
Green Kelly 11
Lawrence Kiandra 11
Louis Samuel 11
Paradis Kelsey 11
Prescott Rawshawn 11
Prestia Jillian 11
Schofield Madison 11
Shaunessy Kelsie 11
Tamang Sonam 11
Vrevic Medin 11
Williams Dionna 11
Young Nicholas 11
Albertini Alexia 12
Ballou Elizabeth 12
Bolduc Dylan 12
Chol Arway 12
Emery Steven 12
Garcia Jose 12
Gomez Acevedo Franchesca 12
Hilliard Kaylee 12
Ireri Tatyana 12
Malette Kyrah 12
Merced Ashley 12
Rockwell Alyssa 12
Rosario Hernandez Jan Carlos 12
Rose Joshua 12
Sullivan Caden 12
Wells Jarrett 12