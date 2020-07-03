West High School honor roll for Q4

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 249 students earned honor roll status at West High School for the fourth marking period.
Principal’s List
Last Name
First Name
Grade
AbiFarah
Nour
9
Bearfield
Cade
9
Cabrar
Alexa
9
Carney
Jason
9
Diaz
Angely
9
Hasanovic
Irfan
9
Jackson
Sadie Mae Helena
9
LeClair
Dana
9
Letson
Ian
9
Mohamed
Shahd
9
Nadeau
Ella
9
Nos
Angelee
9
Pierce
Kyleigh
9
Richards
Rebecca
9
Szumiesz
Paige
9
Amokrane
Maria
10
Beaudet
Chloe
10
Bregu
Laura
10
Chavez
Joeliz
10
Deleault
Emily
10
DesRochers
Reece
10
Disko
Brody
10
Feeney
Patrick
10
Gunski
Gunner
10
Hanson
Ella
10
Ingle
Victoria-Rose
10
Kalambay
Gracia
10
Lacroix
Madison
10
Mercado
Alexsi
10
Nguyen
Tina
10
Pahari
Samikshya
10
Pomerleau
Britney
10
Ramirez
Melissa
10
Szumiesz
Zoey
10
Tozaj
Gabriella
10
Ahmed
Anya
11
Basnett
Mark
11
Belem
Kevin
11
Cavanaugh
James
11
DeFruscio
Alyna
11
Escabi
Jordan
11
Ezeugwu
Ikechukwu
11
Fahel
Deborah
11
Fiorenza
Christopher
11
Flor Machado
Bruna
11
Hall
Abigail
11
Hill-MacAskill
Joshua
11
Jean Pierre
Dimeetria
11
Jones
Nicholas
11
Joseph
Mya
11
Kelly
Seanna
11
Krestalica
Tarik
11
Lamson
Sean
11
Millard
Mikayla
11
Rai
Depisha
11
Richards
Jordan
11
St. Germain
Peter
11
St. Jean
Abigail
11
Strandson
Owen
11
Underwood
Ashlee
11
Walsh
Kendrik
11
Bajramovic
Ena
12
Banks
Ethan
12
Cheng
Tiffanie
12
Chretien
Abigail
12
Deleault
Olivia
12
Denis
Gloria
12
Martinez Fuentes
Pamela
12
McNamara
Paige
12
Parker-Hill
Kimiya
12
Pham
Peter
12
Rojano Rosas
Alejandra
12
Serhan
Omaima
12
Shegani
Kevin
12
Vite
Adubari
12
High Honors
Last Name
First Name
Grade
Abreu
Janyla
9
Beda
Neeven
9
Camacho
Eoghen
9
Camacho
Issac
9
Collado
Jayson
9
Emery
Lottie
9
Glynn
Hannah
9
Hicks-Vaillancourt
Avery
9
Kelly
Ryan
9
Limbu
Ayushma
9
Mejia
Emelie
9
Morency
Christian
9
Ronnquist
Annalee
9
Scott-Beaulac
Aiden
9
Simmons
Jewel
9
Sousa
Alexander
9
Suazo Rojas
Ederlin
9
Therrien
Kaitlyn
9
Valencia
Lukas
9
Valentin Lopez
Laysha
9
Ward
Benjamin
9
Young
Caden
9
Acevedo
Jan
10
Aviyants
Diana
10
Benson
Kassidy
10
Bhujel
Deepa
10
Bouley
Zachary
10
Cikaric
Elvir
10
Garcia Avila
Ashanti
10
Graf
Colleen
10
L’Heureux
Sydney
10
Lodi
Cole
10
McCall
Michael
10
McCollem
Kathleen
10
McNally
Michael
10
O’Neil
Carlee
10
Page-Howe
Olivia
10
Poulin
Aniyah
10
Silva-Dally
Jayson
10
Veziris
Mikayla
10
Dang
Y
11
Denis
Valerie
11
Downs
Elizabeth
11
Ducasse
Daniel
11
Durham
Colby
11
Filardo
Carson
11
Frost
Colin
11
Gatase
Hidemar
11
Jusufovic
Adnan
11
Lister
Bailey
11
Maloney
Mackenzie
11
Mongar
Shreejana
11
Namiot
Liem
11
Page
Tabitha
11
Pino
Zachary
11
Place
Connor
11
Playda
Julia
11
Poist
Sarah
11
Prasai
Nisham
11
Soucy
Camden
11
Stewart
Christopher
11
Sullivan
Stephanie
11
Teng
Abuk
11
Tyler
Jamal
11
Ali
Zainab
12
Birmingham
Trinity
12
Black
Beressa
12
DeHut
Danisha
12
Echeverria
Francis
12
Fitzpatrick
Camden
12
Ghalley
Prajwal
12
Gutierrez
Cecilia
12
Kane
Lee Bruce
12
Koco
Dino
12
Lortie
Jaxson
12
Marcoux
Alexandra
12
Martinez
Arianny
12
Martioski
Codey
12
Mayotte
Jeremiah
12
Mejia Melo
Danna
12
Mustafic
Amna
12
Myers
Lauren
12
Natabo
Alisha
12
Pacheco
Nakeishary
12
Pare
Joshua
12
Perez
Luinel
12
Racicot
Chloe
12
Ricard
Amanda
12
Riley
Delaney
12
Schmitt
Adeleine
12
Slater
Brittney
12
Tozaj
Norvin
12
Valentin Lopez
Abdiel
12
Walton
Hannah
12
Honors
Last Name
First Name
Grade
Banks
Jocelyn
9
Blanchette
Chantel
9
Bolduc
Emma
9
Camire
Shelbi
9
Casey
Katie
9
Cintron
Deanthony
9
Denbow
Maddison
9
Durham
Kelsea
9
Edwards
Jasmine
9
Inoa
Linelis
9
Laflamme
Devon
9
Lambert
Zackary
9
Medina
Christian
9
Mohammed
Shaghaf
9
Montalvo
Shanelys
9
Ofori
Batani
9
Piok
Nyanakuak
9
Qureshi
Farah
9
Rice
Trenton
9
Rodrigues
Jessica
9
Sanborn
Maiah
9
Snow
Mason
9
Sullivan
Briona
9
Thayer
Glen
9
Umana
Angel
9
Burpee
Xavier
10
Corbeil
Colleen
10
Culver
Olivia
10
Ducasse
Logan
10
Fabelio
Anna
10
Ghanayem
Leen
10
Jewett
Kevin
10
Laflamme
Madison
10
Leavy
Daniel
10
Perez
Angelica
10
Plamondon
Jacob
10
Plant
Joshua
10
Reiss
Austin
10
Rivera
Annies
10
Rivera
Xavian
10
Sarette
Tyler
10
Stewart
Ellie
10
Venturini
Bailey
10
Asprey
Kheagan
11
Bejtovic
Aldin
11
Breton
Jamie
11
Denis
Alyssa
11
Ghaley
Kritika
11
Gosselin
Quinn
11
Green
Kelly
11
Lawrence
Kiandra
11
Louis
Samuel
11
Paradis
Kelsey
11
Prescott
Rawshawn
11
Prestia
Jillian
11
Schofield
Madison
11
Shaunessy
Kelsie
11
Tamang
Sonam
11
Vrevic
Medin
11
Williams
Dionna
11
Young
Nicholas
11
Albertini
Alexia
12
Ballou
Elizabeth
12
Bolduc
Dylan
12
Chol
Arway
12
Emery
Steven
12
Garcia
Jose
12
Gomez Acevedo
Franchesca
12
Hilliard
Kaylee
12
Ireri
Tatyana
12
Malette
Kyrah
12
Merced
Ashley
12
Rockwell
Alyssa
12
Rosario Hernandez
Jan Carlos
12
Rose
Joshua
12
Sullivan
Caden
12
Wells
Jarrett
12
