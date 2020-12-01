West High School announces Q-1 Honor Roll students

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 259 West High School students have earned honor roll status for the first marking period of the 2020 school year.
Principal’s List
Last Name
First Name
Year Of Graduation
Arango Lopez
Esteban
2024
Doward
Caitlin
2024
Goyette
Bryce
2024
Jones
Lindsay
2024
Mahindru
Vick
2024
Murphy
Erin
2024
Parents
Madison
2024
Plehandzic
Katelyn
2024
Spence
Blake
2024
Valley
Michelle
2024
AbiFarah
Nour
2023
Bearfield
Cade
2023
Beda
Neeven
2023
Camire
Shelbi
2023
Comer
Alexis
2023
Cronier
Paige
2023
Deshmukh
Soham
2023
Diaz
Angely
2023
Fahel
Elizabeth
2023
Glynn
Hannah
2023
Jackson
Sadie Mae Helena
2023
Keefe
Gabriel
2023
LeClair
Dana
2023
Letson
Ian
2023
McCall
Alexys
2023
Mejia
Emelie
2023
Mohamed
Shahd
2023
Mohammed
Shaghaf
2023
Nadeau
Ella
2023
Nos
Angelee
2023
Pierce
Kyleigh
2023
Richards
Rebecca
2023
Sousa
Alexander
2023
Thomas
Kailia
2023
Winslow
Kristen
2023
Beaudet
Chloe
2022
Bregu
Laura
2022
DesRochers
Reece
2022
Ducasse
Logan
2022
Gagnon
Harmony
2022
Ingle
Victoria-Rose
2022
Lacroix
Madison
2022
Page-Howe
Olivia
2022
Pahari
Samikshya
2022
Pomerleau
Britney
2022
Ramirez
Melissa
2022
Stewart
Ellie
2022
Bridge
Edward
2021
Downs
Elizabeth
2021
Ducasse
Daniel
2021
Ezeugwu
Ikechukwu
2021
Fahel
Deborah
2021
Fiorenza
Christopher
2021
Gutierrez
Natalie
2021
Joseph
Mya
2021
Kelly
Seanna
2021
Maloney
Mackenzie
2021
Paradis
Kelsey
2021
St. Jean
Abigail
2021
High Honors
Last Name
First Name
Year Of Graduation
Acevedo
Shayla
2024
Addir
Sara
2024
Augusto
Amanda
2024
Benitez
Edinson
2024
Bergeron
Lanna
2024
Chavez
Eliel
2024
Cote
Lauren
2024
Douidi
Amar
2024
Engel
Dominic
2024
Fitzpatrick
Kieran
2024
Gallego
Nicole
2024
George
Aniya
2024
Ghalley
Prashna
2024
Lodge
Emmile
2024
Loughner
Ryder
2024
Mejia
Alanna
2024
Oyaro
Vashti
2024
Post
Carter
2024
Quezada Arellano
Yesenia
2024
Richard
Carina
2024
Vaughn
Amaya
2024
Worden
Anthony
2024
Young
Isaiah
2024
Abreu
Janyla
2023
Alvarado
Yael
2023
Blanchette
Chantel
2023
Cabrar
Alexa
2023
Casciotti
Elliot
2023
Cavallaro
Destiny
2023
Collado
Jayson
2023
Dalton
Kaytlyn
2023
Dickson
Camrin
2023
Durham
Kelsea
2023
Dyer
Cody
2023
Easley-Bey
Bezalel
2023
Emery
Lottie
2023
Hasanovic
Irfan
2023
Hicks-Vaillancourt
Avery
2023
Inoa
Linelis
2023
Kelly
Ryan
2023
Lambert
Zackary
2023
Limbu
Ayushma
2023
Mathison
Amber
2023
Morency
Christian
2023
Rivera
Xiomara
2023
Ronnquist
Annalee
2023
Scott-Beaulac
Aiden
2023
Spears
Nevaeh
2023
Stevens
Zachary
2023
Szumiesz
Paige
2023
Therrien
Kaitlyn
2023
Valdez Garcia
Jean
2023
Young
Caden
2023
Afuola
Richard
2022
Aifari
Furqan
2022
Amokrane
Maria
2022
Aviyants
Diana
2022
Benson
Kassidy
2022
Bhujel
Deepa
2022
Bouley
Zachary
2022
Chestnut
David William
2022
Corbeil
Colleen
2022
Deel
Theodore
2022
Disko
Brody
2022
Graf
Colleen
2022
Gunski
Gunner
2022
Gutierrez
Alexandra
2022
Hanson
Ella
2022
McCorkle
Rebekah
2022
Nguyen
Tina
2022
O’Neil
Carlee
2022
Rivera
Annies
2022
Rivera-Vega
Javien
2022
Szumiesz
Zoey
2022
Taylor
Icean
2022
Tozaj
Gabriella
2022
Ahmed
Anya
2021
Basnett
Mark
2021
Bejtovic
Aldin
2021
Belem
Kevin
2021
Cavanaugh
James
2021
DeFruscio
Alyna
2021
Denis
Valerie
2021
Escabi
Jordan
2021
Gatase
Hidemar
2021
Gonzalez Veras
Lacides
2021
Hall
Abigail
2021
Hill-MacAskill
Joshua
2021
Jankie-Widlund
Annika
2021
Jones
Nicholas
2021
Jusufovic
Adnan
2021
Krause
Brady
2021
Krestalica
Tarik
2021
Kwibe
Samuel
2021
Mongar
Shreejana
2021
Mora
Ezequiel
2021
Namiot
Liem
2021
Pino
Zachary
2021
Pixley
Dwyett
2021
Place
Connor
2021
Prasai
Nisham
2021
Rai
Depisha
2021
Sferrazza
Ella
2021
Soucy
Camden
2021
St. Germain
Peter
2021
Sullivan
Stephanie
2021
Tamang
Manish
2021
Trinh
Timothy
2021
Truong
Bryan
2021
Tyler
Jamal
2021
Walsh
Kendrik
2021
Honors
Last Name
First Name
Year Of Graduation
Aikens
Cody
2024
Benton
Royheim
2024
Brito
Anthony
2024
Hall
Madison
2024
Hebert
Tonykus
2024
Krestalica
Omar
2024
Liranzo
Jovanni
2024
Lopez-Gutierrez
Juanita
2024
Luna
Sheiliany
2024
Martin
Richard
2024
Mathison
Megan
2024
Merced
Victoria
2024
Monger
Aruna
2024
Podsadowski
Nolan
2024
Poulin
Ajaelah
2024
Quinones
Vanessa
2024
Senecal
LeahMonique
2024
Bourgeois
Conner
2023
Camacho
Eoghen
2023
Cordero
Sandra
2023
Delorey
Jamil
2023
Denbow
Maddison
2023
Green
Logan
2023
Lafleur-Gessner
Connor
2023
Lavigne
Hannah
2023
Lawrence
Caleb
2023
Martinez Magana
Rodrigo
2023
Morales
Victor
2023
Piok
Nyanakuak
2023
Qureshi
Farah
2023
Ricard
Gregory
2023
Rodrigues
Jessica
2023
Sanborn
Maiah
2023
Simmons
Jewel
2023
Soto
Desayda
2023
Valencia
Lukas
2023
Villanueva
Eliel
2023
Ward
Benjamin
2023
Weaver
Anthony
2023
Acevedo
Jan
2022
Ballam
Zachery
2022
Barber
Grady
2022
Ben-Okafor
Favour
2022
Cikaric
Elvir
2022
Claar
Bailey
2022
Culver
Olivia
2022
Deleault
Emily
2022
Escobar Anaya
Jhomar
2022
Jewett
Kevin
2022
Kitandala
Tunza
2022
Leavy
Daniel
2022
Lodi
Cole
2022
Martins
Travis
2022
Perez
Angelica
2022
Plamondon
Jacob
2022
Poulin
Aniyah
2022
Santos
Saige
2022
Tardiff
Tempest
2022
Venturini
Bailey
2022
Veziris
Mikayla
2022
Banker
Shelby
2021
Dang
Y
2021
Dukette
Tamira-Lee
2021
Durham
Colby
2021
Filardo
Carson
2021
Frost
Colin
2021
Gustafson
Courtney
2021
Horne
Da’Zya
2021
Iannacone
Rebekah
2021
Louis
Samuel
2021
Malenab
Johndale Reiner
2021
Millard
Mikayla
2021
Playda
Julia
2021
Poist
Sarah
2021
Prescott
Rawshawn
2021
Raut
Aashray
2021
Rousseau
Donald
2021
Shaunessy
Kelsie
2021
Shaw Demers
Kali
2021
Stewart
Christopher
2021
Tamang
Kinley
2021
Teng
Abuk
2021
Vrevic
Medin
2021
Wynn
Lin
2021
Young
Nicholas
2021
Related
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.