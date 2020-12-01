West High School announces Q-1 Honor Roll students

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Manchester School District Education

West High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 259 West High School students have earned honor roll status for the first marking period of the 2020 school year.

Principal’s List

Last Name First Name Year Of Graduation
Arango Lopez Esteban 2024
Doward Caitlin 2024
Goyette Bryce 2024
Jones Lindsay 2024
Mahindru Vick 2024
Murphy Erin 2024
Parents Madison 2024
Plehandzic Katelyn 2024
Spence Blake 2024
Valley Michelle 2024
AbiFarah Nour 2023
Bearfield Cade 2023
Beda Neeven 2023
Camire Shelbi 2023
Comer Alexis 2023
Cronier Paige 2023
Deshmukh Soham 2023
Diaz Angely 2023
Fahel Elizabeth 2023
Glynn Hannah 2023
Jackson Sadie Mae Helena 2023
Keefe Gabriel 2023
LeClair Dana 2023
Letson Ian 2023
McCall Alexys 2023
Mejia Emelie 2023
Mohamed Shahd 2023
Mohammed Shaghaf 2023
Nadeau Ella 2023
Nos Angelee 2023
Pierce Kyleigh 2023
Richards Rebecca 2023
Sousa Alexander 2023
Thomas Kailia 2023
Winslow Kristen 2023
Beaudet Chloe 2022
Bregu Laura 2022
DesRochers Reece 2022
Ducasse Logan 2022
Gagnon Harmony 2022
Ingle Victoria-Rose 2022
Lacroix Madison 2022
Page-Howe Olivia 2022
Pahari Samikshya 2022
Pomerleau Britney 2022
Ramirez Melissa 2022
Stewart Ellie 2022
Bridge Edward 2021
Downs Elizabeth 2021
Ducasse Daniel 2021
Ezeugwu Ikechukwu 2021
Fahel Deborah 2021
Fiorenza Christopher 2021
Gutierrez Natalie 2021
Joseph Mya 2021
Kelly Seanna 2021
Maloney Mackenzie 2021
Paradis Kelsey 2021
St. Jean Abigail 2021

High Honors

Last Name First Name Year Of Graduation
Acevedo Shayla 2024
Addir Sara 2024
Augusto Amanda 2024
Benitez Edinson 2024
Bergeron Lanna 2024
Chavez Eliel 2024
Cote Lauren 2024
Douidi Amar 2024
Engel Dominic 2024
Fitzpatrick Kieran 2024
Gallego Nicole 2024
George Aniya 2024
Ghalley Prashna 2024
Lodge Emmile 2024
Loughner Ryder 2024
Mejia Alanna 2024
Oyaro Vashti 2024
Post Carter 2024
Quezada Arellano Yesenia 2024
Richard Carina 2024
Vaughn Amaya 2024
Worden Anthony 2024
Young Isaiah 2024
Abreu Janyla 2023
Alvarado Yael 2023
Blanchette Chantel 2023
Cabrar Alexa 2023
Casciotti Elliot 2023
Cavallaro Destiny 2023
Collado Jayson 2023
Dalton Kaytlyn 2023
Dickson Camrin 2023
Durham Kelsea 2023
Dyer Cody 2023
Easley-Bey Bezalel 2023
Emery Lottie 2023
Hasanovic Irfan 2023
Hicks-Vaillancourt Avery 2023
Inoa Linelis 2023
Kelly Ryan 2023
Lambert Zackary 2023
Limbu Ayushma 2023
Mathison Amber 2023
Morency Christian 2023
Rivera Xiomara 2023
Ronnquist Annalee 2023
Scott-Beaulac Aiden 2023
Spears Nevaeh 2023
Stevens Zachary 2023
Szumiesz Paige 2023
Therrien Kaitlyn 2023
Valdez Garcia Jean 2023
Young Caden 2023
Afuola Richard 2022
Aifari Furqan 2022
Amokrane Maria 2022
Aviyants Diana 2022
Benson Kassidy 2022
Bhujel Deepa 2022
Bouley Zachary 2022
Chestnut David William 2022
Corbeil Colleen 2022
Deel Theodore 2022
Disko Brody 2022
Graf Colleen 2022
Gunski Gunner 2022
Gutierrez Alexandra 2022
Hanson Ella 2022
McCorkle Rebekah 2022
Nguyen Tina 2022
O’Neil Carlee 2022
Rivera Annies 2022
Rivera-Vega Javien 2022
Szumiesz Zoey 2022
Taylor Icean 2022
Tozaj Gabriella 2022
Ahmed Anya 2021
Basnett Mark 2021
Bejtovic Aldin 2021
Belem Kevin 2021
Cavanaugh James 2021
DeFruscio Alyna 2021
Denis Valerie 2021
Escabi Jordan 2021
Gatase Hidemar 2021
Gonzalez Veras Lacides 2021
Hall Abigail 2021
Hill-MacAskill Joshua 2021
Jankie-Widlund Annika 2021
Jones Nicholas 2021
Jusufovic Adnan 2021
Krause Brady 2021
Krestalica Tarik 2021
Kwibe Samuel 2021
Mongar Shreejana 2021
Mora Ezequiel 2021
Namiot Liem 2021
Pino Zachary 2021
Pixley Dwyett 2021
Place Connor 2021
Prasai Nisham 2021
Rai Depisha 2021
Sferrazza Ella 2021
Soucy Camden 2021
St. Germain Peter 2021
Sullivan Stephanie 2021
Tamang Manish 2021
Trinh Timothy 2021
Truong Bryan 2021
Tyler Jamal 2021
Walsh Kendrik 2021

Honors

Last Name First Name Year Of Graduation
Aikens Cody 2024
Benton Royheim 2024
Brito Anthony 2024
Hall Madison 2024
Hebert Tonykus 2024
Krestalica Omar 2024
Liranzo Jovanni 2024
Lopez-Gutierrez Juanita 2024
Luna Sheiliany 2024
Martin Richard 2024
Mathison Megan 2024
Merced Victoria 2024
Monger Aruna 2024
Podsadowski Nolan 2024
Poulin Ajaelah 2024
Quinones Vanessa 2024
Senecal LeahMonique 2024
Bourgeois Conner 2023
Camacho Eoghen 2023
Cordero Sandra 2023
Delorey Jamil 2023
Denbow Maddison 2023
Green Logan 2023
Lafleur-Gessner Connor 2023
Lavigne Hannah 2023
Lawrence Caleb 2023
Martinez Magana Rodrigo 2023
Morales Victor 2023
Piok Nyanakuak 2023
Qureshi Farah 2023
Ricard Gregory 2023
Rodrigues Jessica 2023
Sanborn Maiah 2023
Simmons Jewel 2023
Soto Desayda 2023
Valencia Lukas 2023
Villanueva Eliel 2023
Ward Benjamin 2023
Weaver Anthony 2023
Acevedo Jan 2022
Ballam Zachery 2022
Barber Grady 2022
Ben-Okafor Favour 2022
Cikaric Elvir 2022
Claar Bailey 2022
Culver Olivia 2022
Deleault Emily 2022
Escobar Anaya Jhomar 2022
Jewett Kevin 2022
Kitandala Tunza 2022
Leavy Daniel 2022
Lodi Cole 2022
Martins Travis 2022
Perez Angelica 2022
Plamondon Jacob 2022
Poulin Aniyah 2022
Santos Saige 2022
Tardiff Tempest 2022
Venturini Bailey 2022
Veziris Mikayla 2022
Banker Shelby 2021
Dang Y 2021
Dukette Tamira-Lee 2021
Durham Colby 2021
Filardo Carson 2021
Frost Colin 2021
Gustafson Courtney 2021
Horne Da’Zya 2021
Iannacone Rebekah 2021
Louis Samuel 2021
Malenab Johndale Reiner 2021
Millard Mikayla 2021
Playda Julia 2021
Poist Sarah 2021
Prescott Rawshawn 2021
Raut Aashray 2021
Rousseau Donald 2021
Shaunessy Kelsie 2021
Shaw Demers Kali 2021
Stewart Christopher 2021
Tamang Kinley 2021
Teng Abuk 2021
Vrevic Medin 2021
Wynn Lin 2021
Young Nicholas 2021