West High School announces Q-1 honor roll students

Friday, November 19, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 311 West High School students achieved honor roll status for the first quarter.

Principal’s List

ChloeBeaudet12
KassidyBenson12
DeepaBhujel12
LauraBregu12
TheodoreDeel12
BrodyDisko12
EllaHanson12
Victoria-RoseIngle12
SydneyL’Heureux12
MadisonLacroix12
DanielLeavy12
TinaNguyen12
GabrielleProvost12
ZoeySzumiesz12
GabriellaTozaj12
NeevenBeda11
AlyssaCarpentier11
CatherineCasey11
SohamDeshmukh11
MadisonGalloway11
IrfanHasanovic11
AveryHicks-Vaillancourt11
Sadie Mae HelenaJackson11
GabrielKeefe11
DanaLeClair11
EvangelinaRodriguez11
AnabelleSantos Ramirez11
JonathanSepulveda11
DavidSnow11
SaraAddir10
EstebanArango Lopez10
FavourAregbesola10
AmandaAugusto10
EdinsonBenitez10
AmarDouidi10
CaitlinDoward10
DominicEngel10
NicoleGallego10
PrashnaGhalley10
BryceGoyette10
LindsayJones10
LanaMagid10
VickMahindru10
ChristopherMcCall10
VictoriaMerced10
MadisonParents10
KatelynPlehandzic10
CarterPost10
YeseniaQuezada Arellano10
CarinaRichard10
AntaraTamang10
MichelleValley10
IsaiahYoung10
YousifAl Kinani9
RobertBatchelder9
SaraBeaudet9
GloriaBelem9
KayleighCarnahan9
HanDang9
EldarDurakovic9
ZacharyDurham9
CaralynGabaree9
AubreyGallegos9
JennaGraf9
GelsinHernandez Gomes9
MiradiKimasi9
LexsanndMoraru9
ChloeMurphy9
AudreyNadeau9
SaliyaNos9
VictoriaSegura Ventura9
BraelinSmith9
Mia RoseTaylor9
CameronWheeler9

High Honors

RichardAfuola12
FurqanAifari12
MariaAmokrane12
WilondjaAmosi12
YaritsaAnguiano12
FavourBen-Okafor12
BaileyClaar12
OliviaCulver12
EmilyDeleault12
ReeceDesRochers12
Anna MalyFabelio12
ColleenGraf12
FadyHabib12
JasonJandreau12
KevinJewett12
WilliamMara12
MichaelMcNally12
RileyMcNamara12
FaithfulOliver12
OliviaPage-Howe12
AngelicaPerez12
MelissaRamirez12
EllieStewart12
IceanTaylor12
MikaylaVeziris12
NourAbiFarah11
JanylaAbreu11
ShukuruBahera11
JocelynBanks11
FatimaBarrientos Alvarez11
CadeBearfield11
ElliotCasciotti11
JaysonCollado11
LoganDesjardins11
CamrinDickson11
KelseaDurham11
LottieEmery11
ElizabethFahel11
NicholasGagnon11
HannahGlynn11
AvaGuzman11
AliviaHenderson11
RyanKelly11
IanLetson11
AnishaLohar11
RiverMcGann11
LeeahMcMillan11
ChristianMedina11
EmelieMejia11
ShahdMohamed11
EllaNadeau11
AngeleeNos11
NyanakuakPiok11
TrentonRice11
RebeccaRichards11
XiomaraRivera11
JaelynnRobinson11
Janet-LouiseRosado11
DylanSawyer11
GlenThayer11
KristenWinslow11
ShaylaAcevedo10
MazinAhmed10
ZacharyBoucher10
DamonButts10
ElielChavez10
EricContreras10
CadienceCote10
LaurenCote10
Jesse-AllenCrawford10
NoahCrinieri10
PatrickFeeley10
EliasGreen10
BryannaGreene10
MadisonHall10
TonykusHebert10
JovanniLiranzo10
RyderLoughner10
RichardMartin10
AlannaMejia10
NaomyMontealegre-Benitez10
ErinMurphy10
TheahPortinari10
ArielleRamlakhan10
WilliamRobinson10
LilyannaSitumorang10
CarlTaylor10
UshikaThapa10
AmayaVaughn10
AnthonyWorden10
SotirAgalliu9
KyndraBemis9
Syrenity AzureBerry9
KennethBriggs9
CharlzeCapulso9
MalachiCarey9
RenyuChen9
AidenChristensen9
RylieDesRochers9
TevinEdmunds9
AngelFernandez9
AlexisFoley9
KeShawnFoster9
GiftyFreeman9
KarmaGurung9
BethanyHaggie9
AaronKollie9
ApikchiyaLohar9
AlishaMagar9
SamjanaMagar9
TylerMarcoux9
ChristianMartinez9
MeghanMorin9
HaileyParents9
RyanPerkins9
KarlaRaudales Zeron9
LiaRichard9
Jhystoni ParkhynnRivera9
TehyaRodriguez9
AldinoSarajlic9
VilsonSouza9
AstorSunsin9
JacobTorres9
AnnalyseWalsh9
IsaiahWelch9
GabrielleWing9

Honors

JanAcevedo12
AbdullahAli12
BitokenjaAmosi12
GradyBarber12
JasonCarney12
David WilliamChestnut12
JahmarieDenny12
DashiaDiaz12
AlishaGuzman12
JoshuaJaimes12
ColeLodi12
ShaneLugo12
ScotOgden12
JoshuaPlant12
AniyahPoulin12
AnniesRivera12
JavienRivera-Vega12
JiangTan12
TrevorTimmons12
ElizabethTrinh12
BaileyVenturini12
ChantelBlanchette11
AlexaCabrar11
DestinyCavallaro11
MichaelCleveland11
JoneryCruz11
AngelyDiaz11
ErnestDowell11
CodyDyer11
JasmineEdwards11
DestinyFigueroa11
LinelisInoa11
AyushmaLimbu11
RodrigoMartinez Magana11
AmberMathison11
AliceMcKay11
ShanelysMontalvo11
ChristianMorency11
TendayiNyatsambo11
KyleighPierce11
GregoryRicard11
NicoleRivera11
SchanielRodriguez Ramirez11
AidenScott-Beaulac11
TaylaSmith11
EderlinSuazo Rojas11
YaneicisSuazo Rojas11
PaigeSzumiesz11
KailiaThomas11
AngelUmana11
BenjaminWard11
CadenYoung11
MahmoodAli10
JaysonDesmarais10
YordannyEstevez10
KieranFitzpatrick10
KimberlyGarcia Avila10
MitchellHamel10
OmarKrestalica10
CatalinaLopez10
CiannaLukegord10
HaydenMarshall10
ReillyNeville10
MeerabNoor10
AidenParadise10
AjaelahPoulin10
KassondraReischer10
AnthonyRoberts10
JoseRodriguez Portillo10
RoseSanchez-Pizarro10
EmileySaucier10
VincenzoScotti10
LeahMoniqueSenecal10
JordanSepulveda10
EleuteriaSilva10
CarterSilvera10
BlakeSpence10
GiannaToscano10
KyleAbuda9
MyaBonilla9
JadenBui9
DylanCalkins9
AydenCote9
MarianaDelgado Perez9
ChukwuemekaEzeugwu9
NatayaGaudette9
AnthonyGower9
JordanKaguathi9
KaileeLaferriere9
JacobLorenzi9
AnnaLuong9
AshleyMartel9
HaydenMcNamara9
BryanMejia9
AngelinaMungia9
JonathanPaul9
NicholasPomerleau9
AustinRackliff9
YuliannyRodriguez Diaz9
GaelRodriguez-Andrade9
JaredsyRosario9
FaithSoto9
RowenSt Jean9
JuliaTruong9
TravisWalsh9
AnthonyWarrington9
OwenWatts9
BrendanWelchman9