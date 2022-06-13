West High principal: Graduating is ‘one of the first steps in your journey to greatness’

Photos by Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – There is a spirit at West High School that transcends the struggles of the world these past few years. As the only high school on the city’s West Side, there is a strong identity of solidarity among those who have passed through the school’s hallowed halls – which now include the graduating class of 2022.

Principal Rick Dichard is connected. He knows every student by name and, on Saturday, he took the time to hug each student before they departed, and say something to them personally – no doubt, words of continued encouragement. For four years he has been their biggest cheerleader.

Dichard’s message to seniors, as published in the commencement program, summarized his wish for them all as they go out into the world to become their best selves.

“Your accomplishment in graduating from high school is one of the first steps in your journey to greatness. Some of you will be heading to college, the workforce, or the United States military. Wherever you are going always remember where you came from and the lessons you have learned during your years at West. These lessons, together with your actions, will shape the future for you and all of us,” wrote Dichard.

“Over the course of these last four years, it has been a pleasure getting to know all of you and to serve as your principal. Your impressions, influence, and enthusiasm will leave their mark on West High School for generations to come. This class will be forever remembered for persevering through an unprecedented pandemic,” said Dichard.

“However, it goes without saying that the pandemic did not define this class. I see the prospect of greatness from all the members of this class and no matter what the future holds, please know that I – and the entire West community – will always be there for you. All of you have taken different paths to get here and everyone’s experience in high school is extremely different. No matter what pathway you chose to take, today is the day that culminates in making you one of thousands of great and proud alumni of Manchester High School West,” he said.

Mayor Joyce Craig, who attended each of the four high school ceremonies spread across the course of the day, coordinated her outfit to align with that school’s colors. She donned a royal blue jacket as she greeted each graduate during Saturday’s ceremony at SNHU Arena.

Via Twitter, the mayor commented on the grit West students demonstrated to get to the finish line.

“Very few classes, if any, have rolled with the punches like these seniors. They are free thinkers who truly learned patience, perseverance, prudence, philanthropy, and pride,” Craig said.

Class Officers

President: Chloe Beaudet

Vice President: Reece DesRochers

Treasurer: Theodore Deel

Secretary: Zoey Szumiesz

Historians: Joshua Plant & Emily Deleault

Top 10 Seniors

Chloe Beaudet …………………………………………………….. Valedictorian

Zoey Szumiesz ……………………………………………………. . Salutatorian

Theodore Deel …………………………………………………….. Third Honors

Gabriella Tozaj ………………………………………………….. Fourth Honors

Madison Lacroix …………………………………………………. Fifth Honors

Tina Nguyen ……………………………………………………….. Sixth Honors

Olivia Page-Howe …………………………………………… Seventh Honors

Reece DesRochers ……………………………………………… Eighth Honors

Laura Bregu ……………………………………………………….. Ninth Honors

Melissa Ramirez …………………………………………………. Tenth Honors

The Class of 2022