Wendesday’s weather: Heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Yesterday’s high of 98 in Manchester broke the record of 95 in 1933. Today’s record of 92 in 1931, 2001, 2018 will be broken as we hit 94. Oppressive to dangerous heat indices continue today as our second record heatwave continues. The heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT Today until 7 P.M.

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Much of southern New Hampshire.

* WHEN…Today until 7 PM.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Weather Outlook June 30 – July 4

Today: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms, a few storms may be strong to severe. High 94, but feeling like 100 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & cooler but humid with a thunderstorm High 82 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms, but still humid Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers and thunderstorms High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds and turning less humid Low 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & clouds High 73 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some clouds Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures trend cooler than average as we move into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. Temperature : In the upper 80s.

: In the upper 80s. Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 58 degrees.

: 58 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:58 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 05:01 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!