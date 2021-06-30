Wendesday’s weather: Heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Yesterday’s high of 98 in Manchester broke the record of 95 in 1933. Today’s record of 92 in 1931, 2001, 2018 will be broken as we hit 94. Oppressive to dangerous heat indices continue today as our second record heatwave continues. The heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT Today until 7 P.M.
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Much of southern New Hampshire.
* WHEN…Today until 7 PM.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Weather Outlook June 30 – July 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- Temperature: In the upper 80s.
- Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water Temperature: 58 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:58 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 05:01 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!