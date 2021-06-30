Wendesday’s weather: Heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Yesterday’s high of 98 in Manchester broke the record of 95 in 1933. Today’s record of 92 in 1931, 2001, 2018 will be broken as we hit 94. Oppressive to dangerous heat indices continue today as our second record heatwave continues. The heatwave breaks tomorrow with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT Today until 7 P.M.

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Much of southern New Hampshire.

* WHEN…Today until 7 PM.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Weather Outlook June 30 – July 4

Today: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms, a few storms may be strong to severe. High 94, but feeling like 100 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & cooler but humid with a thunderstorm High 82 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms, but still humid Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers and thunderstorms High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds and turning less humid Low 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds High 73 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Some clouds Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures trend cooler than average as we move into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye. Courtesy Photo

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • Temperature: In the upper 80s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water Temperature: 58 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:58 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 05:01 PM.

