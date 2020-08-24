Well Sense NH donates PPE to Manchester School District

MANCHESTER, NH – Well Sense NH joined the growing list of generous donors with the delivery of 500 cloth masks, 500 individual hand sanitizers and hundreds of gloves for use by students and teachers and staff at any of Manchester Schools this fall.

The fabric adjustable masks are some of the most “in demand” PPEs because of their durability and safe reusability. The items Will be our to quick use as students prepare to return to schools at some point in the coming weeks and months.

Districts like Manchester are all hard at work finalizing and adjusting plans for a safe return to classrooms as the nation awaits a vaccine to curb the health threat of COVID-19.

“Companies like Well Sense giving us these donations make a big difference,” says John Goldhardt, Manchester School District Superintendent. “To have that additional protection makes everyone safer and we really appreciate it. Once our schools enter into hybrid class schedules, we will distribute masks to students and staff. In addition, all of our classes will need access to hand sanitizer. Along with our proper protocols, this donation is very helpful as we prepare to welcome students back in the coming months.”

This is the first of an ongoing series of donations of PPE supplies Well Sense NH is making around the state.

“We know families and educators are anxious so we hope to alleviate some of that concern,” explains Caitlin Howard, is Well Sense NH. “We are just happy to help.”