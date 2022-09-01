Welcoming Week 2022: Nashua Public Library to host community celebrations

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua Public Library joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in celebrating “Welcoming Week” this September 9-18, 2022, by hosting events to bring neighbors together and promote cross-cultural understanding, resulting in a stronger community for all. The library’s events are free, open to everyone, and focus on cultural experiences, including food, dance, and music.

“Our library is a place where everyone belongs,” said Jennifer McCormack, Director of the Nashua Public Library. “During Welcoming Week, we’re using our space as a community hub to celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees in a spirit of unity. We believe that community begins here at the library, but belonging begins with each of us,” said McCormack.

As part of its commitment to being a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space, the library is hosting the following events featuring local performers, instructors, and organizations.

Saturday, September 10 – K-Pop Fest

Tuesday, September 13 – Music of the World Jr. | ¡Viva La Musica!

Wednesday, September 14 – Indian & Persian Concert, Coffee and Conversation with Symphony NH | Afrobeats Dance Class

Sunday, September 18 – Bachata Dance Class

Now in its 10th year, Welcoming Week is an annual, non-partisan event. This year, the library set out to evolve its programming to reflect a greater number of the communities it serves. The Greater Nashua Smart Coalition and Southern New Hampshire University generously sponsored the entire week of events to support this mission and their communities. These valuable partnerships allowed the library to offer more inter-generational programming and increase outreach efforts into historically underserved communities.

“Southern New Hampshire University is proud to support Nashua Public Library’s Welcoming Week 2022. Nashua is a vibrant and diverse community and the opportunity to bring residents together from all backgrounds and identities is a powerful one,” said Steve Thiel, Assistant Vice President of Community Impact. “The ability to experience music, dance, and cultural expression is vital and an important part of making southern New Hampshire feel welcome to all,” said Thiel.

For Liz Fitzgerald, Interim Director of the Greater Nashua Smart Start Coalition, the library’s focus on intergenerational programming aligned with their organization’s mission to improve awareness and access to resources that create opportunities for positive learning experiences, maternal and child health, and strong families. “Welcoming Week is a perfect way to welcome families that are new to the area to participate in our coalition and help us create the kind of community that works best for young families—one where all children can thrive,” said Fitzgerald, who is also the Director of Community Impact for United Way Greater Nashua.

Community members are encouraged to visit the Nashua Public Library’s website at www. Nashualibrary.org/welcomingweek and its social media pages for details on its Welcoming Week events and additional resources for immigrants and refugees.