Welcome to the Pizza Madness Sweet 16

Friday, March 8, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Around Town, Culture 0
Rizzas
A pizza from Rizza’s (courtesy photo)

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to the final 16 contestants in our quest to find the Queen City’s favorite pizza.

You can find the ballot for this round here. Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 14.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

So, without further ado, here are our remaining restaurants!

North Region

  • (#1) Chelby’s  vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza
  • (#2) Pizza by Rocco vs. (#3) Souvlaki

South Region

  • (#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#8) Pizza 911
  • (#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive

East Region

  • (#1) Fotia’s vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza
  • (#2) Pindo’s vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom

West Region

  • (#1) Deadproof vs. (#5) Rizza’s Pizza
  • (#2) Vintage Pizza vs. (#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub

