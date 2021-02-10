Welcome Aboard! Horvath named as NH Senior Games board chair, other volunteer leaders announced

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Senior Games is pleased to announce several appointments to its volunteer board.

Now celebrating its 34th year, the games provide a blend of competitive sports and social interactions for active older adults. While COVID-19 cancelled the games for 2020, it is anticipated that most, if not all, of the sports and events will be held in 2021.

Board news includes Janet Horvath of Auburn named Board Chair; Tracey Miller of Manchester named as Vice-Chair; Corri Wilson of Hooksett named as Director, Karyn Fisher of Strafford named as Director and Janet Reilly of Manchester named as Director.

“We’re thrilled about these new appointments,” said outgoing Chair Larry Flint of Newport. “As a long-standing non-profit that puts older adults at the center of our cause, our board drives our mission.”

Horvath noted that over the years, thousands of athletes from New Hampshire and throughout New England have taken part. “Our goal is to create an environment of competitive fun,” she says. “Whether one is a competitive athlete or trying a sport for the first time, we offer something for everyone.”

She added that for the most part, the games are held each Friday – Sunday from late June through Mid-September. They offer individual sports, doubles competition in sports such as tennis and pickleball, and three on three basketball. The games are open to age groups starting 40- 44, 45-49, and up through ages 90+.

Sports and events include:

Archery

Badminton

Basketball (3 on 3)

Bowling (Candlepin and Tenpin)

Cornhole (bean bag toss)

Cycling

Disc Golf

Golf

Pickleball

Power Walking

Race Walking

Racquetball

Road Race (5k)

Shuffleboard

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track and Field

Horvath noted that registration information is expected to be posted to the NHSG website later this winter. To learn more, please visit www.NHseniorgames.org.

Martin’s Point Health Care is the presenting sponsor of the games.

In addition to the new appointments, other NHSG Directors include Eric Bernard (Secretary)- Manchester, Douglas Garner (Treasurer) -Rindge, Ron Bouchard-Bedford, Jim Eddinger -Goffstown, Glenn Graham-Bedford, Lee Hess-Manchester, Robert Jeffers-Strafford, and Joe Santoro -Wolfeboro.

“As we enter 2021, we thank and congratulate Larry for his great service to our organization and many contributions as chair,” Horvath said. “We’re looking forward to his continued service as one of our Directors.”

For more information about the games, please contact Chris Dugan, Director of Community Relations at chris.dugan@nhseniorgames.org.