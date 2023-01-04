Welcom to Cat Alley Cafe: Artist’s creation inspires brand refresh with artful focus at Bookery’s cafe

MANCHESTER, NH – Tulip Hospitality owner and operator Tom Puskarich’s latest venture has a new name and new look. Formerly known as Café at Bookery, the rebranded Cat Alley Cafe inside the downtown bookstore is inspired by Brooke Van Gurp, Cat Alley muralist and longtime employee of Restoration Café – and now operations manager at Cat Alley Cafe.

A 2015 graduate of the New Hampshire Institute of Art, Van Gurp’s artistry has always been part of her work with Tulip Hospitality.

“We were all blown away by her talent that went into one of the updated Cat Alley murals,” says Puskarich. “Brooke’s cat captured a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to shine a light on her work by making her vibrant, colorful cat (now known as ‘Bob’) the face and mascot of the rebranded Cat Alley Café.”

Van Gurp was one of 18 artists who answered the Orbit Group’s call for muralists – the organization behind the refresh – and whose work was selected to be part of the Cat Alley Revival.

“We love supporting artists and bringing the community together in and outside of Bookery,” said Liz Hitchcock, owner of the Bookery and a principal at Orbit Group.

“After spending my adult life living in and going to school in downtown Manchester, I have loved and appreciated the public art downtown,” Van Gurp says. “To be a part of a public art project is humbling and an honor. I love that something I created has become an inspiration for a place where food, art and community intersect.”

You’ll find ‘Bob’s’ colorful presence throughout the café when you visit, along with a wide variety of coffee sourced exclusively from local roasters A&E Coffee & Tea, Critical Mass and Hometown Coffee Roasters. In addition, the café offers a daily array of house-made baked goods, soups, salads, and sandwiches. The café also serves beer and wine and Puskarich’s vision includes more fun ways to bring people together in this unique space.

“In 2023, we’re doubling down on the community feel that already exists in The Bookery,” says Puskarich, “We’re looking forward to rolling out a “Brunch and Sketch” program starting late January, early February featuring bottomless Mimosas and guided sketching with assistance from Brooke herself.”

Cat Alley Cafe is open seven days a week inside Bookery Manchester at 844 Elm Street in Manchester, NH. Learn more and keep up with the latest cafe updates at catalleycafe.com.

About Tulip Hospitality

Tulip Hospitality LLC is a multi-operational, integrated food service company serving Southern New Hampshire. Tulip Hospitality was formed to service the rapidly changing meal and eating habits of today’s modern urban dweller in new and innovative ways. Its three current brands are Restoration Café, Cat Alley Café and Good & Planty.