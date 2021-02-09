Weigh in on NH Council on Developmental Disabilities 5-Year Plan during one of three sessions

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NHCDD 5 Year Plan Virtual Feedback Sessions

You are invited to join the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities and the Institute on Disability for a virtual feedback session on the NHCDD proposed five-year plan.

Thursday February 18, 2021 1 p.m.

https://unh.zoom.us/j/94843073616 and phone Dial: +1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 948 4307 3616

https://unh.zoom.us/j/94843073616 and phone Dial: +1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 948 4307 3616 Tuesday March 16, 2021 5 p.m.

https://unh.zoom.us/j/93271638683 and phone Dial: +1 312 626 6799 Meeting ID: 932 7163 8683

https://unh.zoom.us/j/93271638683 and phone Dial: +1 312 626 6799 Meeting ID: 932 7163 8683 Wednesday March 31, 2021 10 a.m.

https://unh.zoom.us/j/94125885398 and phone Dial: +1 312 626 6799 Meeting ID: 941 2588 5398

Please review our proposed plan below:

You are welcome to provide feedback at via Survey Monkey by clicking this link

Nuestro Plan Quinquenal (de 5 años) está disponible en español.

Si necesita esta información en español o si desea proveer comentarios en español, llame a Isadora Rodriguez-Legendre al 603-271-1157.

For information, please contact Vanessa Blais, NHCDD Project Manager

Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov or 603-271-7040