Weekly update: City expands testing, fields 500+ hotline calls; seeks suppliers of PPE and cleaning products

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 2, 2020, the City of Manchester activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the same day New Hampshire announced the first presumed positive case of COVID-19.

Below is an update for the week of May11-15 as the Manchester EOC continues to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, including:

Continued staffing the Manchester Mobile Testing Site at the Armory for Manchester residents who are experiencing symptoms or are in a high-risk category. 277 tests were completed. Testing at the Armory Site will continue this week with an average of 60 tests per day.

with an average of 60 tests per day. Additional on-site testing of senior public housing sites began this week to prioritize high-risk groups and residents with mobility concerns. 133 tests were completed at three housing sites. Four additional sites will be provided with testing this week. This testing was completed in partnership with Manchester EOC and the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

This testing was completed in partnership with Manchester EOC and the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for individuals seeking testing appointments at the Armory testing site, general questions related to COVID-19, and for assistance with basic needs, such as food. This week, the Hotline fielded 510 incoming phone calls.

Continued working with representatives from the State of New Hampshire to provide services to individuals living with homelessness, including state-funded restroom facilities, hand washing stations, food, and trash removal. In addition, the Manchester Police Department provided 24/7 police presence at the encampments and increased patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods. Finally, the Manchester Fire Department and outreach workers launched a COVID Response Unit, providing infection control and safety measures. All of these services are provided at no cost to the City of Manchester.

Continued weekly communication with local funeral homes and provided PPE as needed to ensure their safety.

and provided PPE as needed to ensure their safety. The Manchester Health Department continues to place weekly calls to long-term care facilities and childcare programs in the city, ensuring each facility has enough resources, including personal protective equipment. In addition, staff at the Manchester Senior Services Department is reaching out to senior housing facilities.

Coordinated supplies to other various agencies, city departments, and local partners as New Hampshire continues to slowly open back up, to ensure businesses and organizations can be as prepared as possible

Consistently sent requests up to the State EOC for equipment and streamlined the PPE request process in coordination with the State EOC.

In addition, we’re is asking any organization who is selling gloves, cleaning products, hand sanitizer and various supplies to please notify the Manchester EOC (eoc@manchesternh.gov).

The Manchester EOC is not looking for donations at this time, but with many businesses and restaurants beginning to reopen, many people are looking to purchase products, and don’t know where to go. Visit the Manchester EOC page for an updated timeline