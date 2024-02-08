Weekly Entertainment Report: Where to find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8th

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ryan Williamson / Litherman’s Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Chris Powers / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn/ Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Freddie Catalfo / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Roc n Ron Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9th

Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Redemption Trio / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Ride / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Standard Tuning / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm (no cover before 9pm)

Lamont Smooth / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Nate Ramos / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

Cat Faulkner Duo / Winter Farmers Marker (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Mary Fagan / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Casey Roop / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

The 603’s / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9th

FNC: AL PARK with SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Al Park has quickly emerged as a rising talent on the national comedy scene. He won both the Boston Comedy Festival and Cleveland Comedy Festival competitions and was a finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition. In 2019, he was invited to perform at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. Named Boston’s Best Comedian by Improper Bostonian magazine, Park mixes sharp observation and cultural satire with plenty of self-deprecation for a unique, authentic comic voice. His standup can be heard on Audible.com, and he made his television debut on FOX TV’s “Laughs”. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GENTICORUM / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With Juno and ADISQ nominations, and four Canadian Folk Music Awards, GENTICORUM is one of the leading groups in Quebec’s traditional music scene. Pascal Gemme (fiddle) and Yann Falquet (guitar), the two founding members of the trio are also individually recognized for their solid contribution to the traditional music scene. They’re joined by multi-instrumentalist and composer Nicholas Williams (flute, accordion); the pleasure these three musicians have in playing and creating together is palpable, both on stage and on record. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DANCING QUEENS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through February 11 – DIRECT/x

Come experience the glitter and glamour of the 70’s Disco Age. This show highlights a time when Swedish disco group ABBA ruled the music world. ABBA’s music has stood the test of time, entertaining all generations. You will be singing along and dancing in the aisles! “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

MARDI GRAS WITH THE PO BOYS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Po Boys formed in 2012 to shake the walls of a local club on a Fat Tuesday but have honed their sound and become more than a Mardi Gras centerpiece. Exploring the vast musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding their repertoire to look beyond NOLA jazz, the band includes traditional Caribbean tunes (it’s been said that New Orleans is the northernmost city in the Caribbean), as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass band/street beat music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LOTUS LAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x (Friday at 8pm as well)

With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH’s musical craftsmanship and spirited performances. With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

AARON VALENTINE PARTY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 11am – DIRECT/x

Get ready to dance and burn some calories to prepare for all that Valentine’s Day chocolate coming your way with Mr. Aaron for a party that’s fun for the whole family! Hosted by Mr. Aaron at the BNH Stage, we’ll get down to his kid-friendly pop and dance hits! It’s Mr. Aaron’s signature interactive musical fun—Valentine’s Day style. Let’s get ready to groove! This family Valentine’s Day party runs 90 minutes. It’s geared toward kids ages 2-10 and their families, at kid-friendly volume. There will be snacks and drinks available. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE! / Capitol Center – Chubb Theatre (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for the ultimate playdate – 65 million years in the making – as Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their world. Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE’s puppets are so extraordinarily realistic you may feel the urge to run and hide – but don’t! Because you won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining and educational live show. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SWIFT ME AWAY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

SWIFT Me Away is a Taylor Swift Valentines Dance Party! Celebrate your Lover Era this Valentine’s Day by bringing the people who make your heart burst! Our Taylor-made dance party is for gals, guys, and Swifites in between to share in their love of the one and only songwriter.After all, who is more qualified to make us feel love, heartbreak, and revenge in a single night? All are welcome!

NOTE: Taylor Swift will not be there. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENT:

BEATING A DEAD HORSE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / February 16-18 – DIRECT/x

Steve and Marty Martin are two brothers on the brink of closing their failing pet funeral home, “A Nice Farm Upstate with Plenty of Room to Run Around.” That is, until an eccentric, rich old lady offers them a fortune for the funeral of her nearly dead racehorse, Sir Trots-A-Lot. There’s only one problem: the horse won’t die. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

