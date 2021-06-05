Weekend Weather: Hot, hot hot!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Today a warm front will give us showers & thunderstorms with a high near 80. We start the weekend with temperatures near 90 with muggy conditions. The heat and humidity will build on Sunday into next week.

Weather Outlook June 5 – June 9

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 91 Winds: WSW 15-20 mph Tonight: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 95 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 98 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Very warn & humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; spot thunderstorm in afternoon High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot, & humid; with a thunderstorm High 90 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Few showers & cooler Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Here comes the June heat wave! Record heat today, Sunday, and Monday.. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Mid 80s

: Mid 80s Winds : SW 10-15 mph.

: SW 10-15 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

Rip Current Risk : Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 03:13 PM