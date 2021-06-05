Weekend Weather: Hot, hot hot!

Saturday’s Weather

Today a warm front will give us showers & thunderstorms with a high near 80. We start the weekend with temperatures near 90 with muggy conditions. The heat and humidity will build on Sunday into next week.

Weather Outlook June 5 – June 9

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 91 Winds: WSW 15-20 mph
Tonight: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 95 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 98 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Very warn & humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; spot thunderstorm in afternoon High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, & humid; with a thunderstorm High 90 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Few showers & cooler Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Here comes the June heat wave! Record heat today, Sunday, and Monday..
Photo/Jeff Hastings

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None
  • High Temperature: Mid 80s
  • Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 03:13 PM

