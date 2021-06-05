Weekend Weather: Hot, hot hot!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today a warm front will give us showers & thunderstorms with a high near 80. We start the weekend with temperatures near 90 with muggy conditions. The heat and humidity will build on Sunday into next week.
Weather Outlook June 5 – June 9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Mid 80s
- Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 03:13 PM
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!