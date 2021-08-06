Weekend weather: Hot and humid with a high of 90 on Saturday, plus – it’s Perseids time!

Friday, August 6, 2021

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be hot and humid with a high of 90, before a cold front presses southward across New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow.

Another Wet Fact

July was the second wettest month on record at Concord, NH with 13.04 inches of rain falling. Only October 2005 was wetter when 14.57 inches was recorded. Records at Concord go back to 1868.

Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Perseid Shower!

The year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky. The Perseids are active every year from July 14 to August 24. The meteor shower peaks in mid-August, peaking this year on August 11, 12 and 13. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The meteors are very fast and bright, leaving long tails of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky at 37 miles per second. They are also known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor streak.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 7 – Aug. 11

Today: Mix sun & clouds; hot & humid High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun and clouds; humid & not as warm with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun & humid High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & humid Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our third heatwave could be moving in the middle of next week and last into next weekend.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:53 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 04:56 PM.

