Weekend weather: Hot and humid with a high of 90 on Saturday, plus – it’s Perseids time!

Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Perseid Shower!

The year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky. The Perseids are active every year from July 14 to August 24. The meteor shower peaks in mid-August, peaking this year on August 11, 12 and 13. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The meteors are very fast and bright, leaving long tails of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky at 37 miles per second. They are also known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor streak.