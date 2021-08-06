Weekend weather: Hot and humid with a high of 90 on Saturday, plus – it’s Perseids time!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Another Wet Fact
July was the second wettest month on record at Concord, NH with 13.04 inches of rain falling. Only October 2005 was wetter when 14.57 inches was recorded. Records at Concord go back to 1868.
Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Perseid Shower!
The year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky. The Perseids are active every year from July 14 to August 24. The meteor shower peaks in mid-August, peaking this year on August 11, 12 and 13. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The meteors are very fast and bright, leaving long tails of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky at 37 miles per second. They are also known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor streak.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 7 – Aug. 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our third heatwave could be moving in the middle of next week and last into next weekend.
Beach Weather Update
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:53 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 04:56 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!