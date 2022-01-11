Weekend search by detectives, FBI, of Gilford Street property ‘concluded’ says AG

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department on Monday concluded a second search at 77 Gilford St. related to Harmony Montgomery, a missing 7-year-old.
Police had previously searched the property last weekend, and resumed a search this weekend, which included the FBI.
Manchester Police and the FBI Evidence Response Team have cleared the area on Gilford Street, which is the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery, who was living there with her father, Adam Montgomery, and step-mother, Kayla Montgomery.
Aerial photos in the morning showed several people working in the backyard, and two large tents set up close to the fence at the back of the yard.
The search for Harmony continues, and law enforcement officials are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have any information please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.
RELATED STORIES
Related Stories
- Felony welfare fraud charge unwarranted for Harmony’s step-mom, attorney says
- No one listened to me: Mother of Harmony Montgomery says child services in 2 states ‘failed her daughter’
- When worlds collide: D.C. couple who adopted Harmony Mongomery’s sibling choose to walk in the light on this dark road
- Search team returns to Gilford Street home where Harmony Montgomery last lived
- Father of Harmony Montgomery arrested, charged with second-degree assault, child endangerment
- Reward now $33K for information leading to a break in Harmony Montgomery missing child case
- Wife of missing girl’s dad arrested for welfare fraud – cashed in on food stamps for child who wasn’t there
- Court documents detail abuse by father of missing 7-year-old, discrepancies in narrative of child’s last known whereabouts
- Manchester Police Chief, on search for missing girl: ‘I am in rescue mode right now… This is not a recovery.’
- Police Chief pleads with public for leads as intensive search is on for 7-year-old last seen in 2019
- Police seek public’s help in finding 7-year-old last seen in 2019
Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.