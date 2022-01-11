Weekend search by detectives, FBI, of Gilford Street property ‘concluded’ says AG

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department on Monday concluded a second search at 77 Gilford St. related to Harmony Montgomery, a missing 7-year-old.

Police had previously searched the property last weekend, and resumed a search this weekend, which included the FBI.

Manchester Police and the FBI Evidence Response Team have cleared the area on Gilford Street, which is the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery, who was living there with her father, Adam Montgomery, and step-mother, Kayla Montgomery.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday the people working at the scene could be seen breaking down tarps and tents that had been in the yard and driveway.

Aerial photos in the morning showed several people working in the backyard, and two large tents set up close to the fence at the back of the yard.

After the scene was cleared, police were called back to the residence just after 5 p.m. for a trespassing call, according to the police activity log.

The search for Harmony continues, and law enforcement officials are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have any information please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.